it is very serious but there is a witness

And’aggression sudden, then escape. This is what happened to one psychiatrist at the entrance to the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa who is now hospitalized in condition very serious. A witness would have witnessed the scene, now the investigators are looking for the attacker.





Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, what happened

As reported by ‘Ansa’, the attack took place around 18:30 today, Friday 21 April.

‘Republic’ and ‘Pisa Today’ write that the aggressor would be stationed at the entrance to the Santa Chiara hospital in the Tuscan capital, then he would have started hitting the woman.

The victim, head of the Santa Chiara psychiatry unit, was probably leaving after finishing his shift and was near the Adult Mental Health Functional Unit.

At that point the attacker would have grabbed and hit her repeatedly. According to the injuries sustained by the woman, the tormentor would have hit her with a blunt object, probably a mazza or one bar which, however, has not been found.

The victim is in serious condition

The attacked psychiatrist remained on the ground in a state of unconsciousness while the assailant fled. The woman was therefore transported to the emergency room of the Cisanello hospital.





The prognosis subtraction reserved and the investigators maintain the utmost confidentiality.

The policemen have intervened on the spot with the mobile squad and the forensics to carry out the appropriate surveys, and in these hours the images of the circuits of video surveillance.

The witness

The police headquarters reported to “Ansa’ that the witness “saw summarily the scene: a man dressed in black waited for the doctor at the exit of the building that houses Psychiatry, attacked her apparently with his bare hands and then escaped“.





‘Repubblica’ adds that the witness reported that the attacker said a few words in Italian, a detail that may prove to be important for the investigators in order to identify the man.

In fact, it is not specified whether the aggressor knew the victim. A case that is certainly disturbing, almost as much as the story that took place in Catania where a woman was attacked with theacid presumably for his past with a collaborator of justice.

Yet another episode of violence against women which is consumed in all its brutality, with the victim’s life hanging by a thread.



