In these days, after the words of the Undersecretary of Health according to which “there is no proof that without vaccines things would have been worse than they are…”, let’s try with the tools we have as ordinary citizens to observe the trend of general mortality declared by our country using Istat data and try to compare them with those of other European countries.

The following graph summarizes the trends of the last three years plus the average for the period 2015-19 (for September 2022 the figure is a projection estimate drawn up by Istat)

In addition to the peaks of March 2020 and November 2020 (year of Covid), it is noted in July 2022 that the deaths were far higher than in 2020 and 2021. This anomalous trend of high mortality in the summer makes us think, even in the heart of summer 2021 after 8-9 months from the first vaccination cycle and with the predominant Delta variant, it was noted, but the July 2022 peak which occurred with the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated with the third dose (not counting the healed) and the much less lethal Omicron variant. What could cause this excess mortality?

Even Eurostat, in the silence of our media, asks itself: in fact, in one of their articles they denounce how in July 2022 there was a peak of excess mortality of 16% in the Eu, equal to about 53,000 more deaths in July of this year compared to the monthly averages for 2016-2019. The excess mortality rate was +3% in July 2020 (10,000 excess deaths) and +6% in July 2021 (21,000 excess deaths)

Eight Member States recorded values ​​above the EU average. The highest rates in July 2022, more than double the EU average, were recorded in Spain (+37%) and Cyprus (+33%). Greece follows with a +31% and Italy with a 25%. Meanwhile, only Latvia (-0.5%) recorded no excess deaths, falling short of monthly averages for 2016-2019.

In addition, several Member States recorded an increase in the excess mortality rate in July 2022 compared to the previous month, with the highest increases occurring in Greece (+24%), Spain (+21%) and Italy (+20%). .

In September, the EU excess mortality decreased to 9%, equal to 30,000 more deaths. In Italy there is a value of +7%. In Germany there was a trend of excess mortality starting from July +12%, August +11%, September +10% and even October +19%. 14,560 cases above the median for the years 2018 to 2021. And Covid-19 victims cannot explain this difference as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

From the euromom.eu portal, on the other hand, it is possible to notice how at a European level for the younger groups, the excess mortality for the years 2021 and 2022 was much more pronounced and irregular compared to 2020 and compared to the over 65s, for whom in any case the peak around the 32nd week of 2022 is very evident.

This is what the recorded data says and cannot be questioned. Something Caused These Off-Scale Deaths. It remains a priority not only for our government, but for the entire European Union to launch a thorough investigation into these phenomena and their causes.

Paolo Becchi and Nicola Trevisan, 17 November 2022