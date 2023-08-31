it mainly affects women (but not only). Here are the remedies – breaking latest news

by Chiara Daina

a very widespread problem, which leads to using diapers without talking to the doctor. There are several effective solutions (even in prevention)

Involuntary urine leakage is not a natural consequence of aging. But it is a disabling problem, more frequent in the elderly, for which the help of a urologist or gynecologist (expert in urology) must be sought.

Women don’t say that

In the vast majority of cases, urinary incontinence can be treated and sanitary pads should only be a temporary remedy while awaiting the effect of adequate treatment, stated Vincenzo Li Marzi, urologist at the Careggi hospital in Florence and president of the Italian urodynamic society. Over 5 million Italian adults suffer from the disorder, mainly women (from 20 to 40%), in a ratio of 2 to 1 with men. This is because the risk factors in women are greater: Pregnancy and childbirth weaken the pelvic floor muscles, which support the entire urinary and genital tract, and menopause, due to the drop in estrogen causes an atrophy of the urogenital tissues, explains Marco Torella, gynecologist in charge of the pelvic floor center at the Vanvitelli University Hospital in Naples and president of the Italian Association of Gynecological Urology. In men, the problem occurs mainly after the total removal of the prostate due to cancer – continues Li Marzi -. The gland, located under the bladder, helps to control the flow of urine. Even its enlargement can solicit the involuntary contraction of the bladder. When the problem occurs, men panic and immediately go to the doctor, while women keep it hidden out of embarrassment or think it’s normal, used to vaginal secretions, although it is a condition that heavily affects social and couple life.

The three forms

There are three forms. Stress incontinence, following a deficiency in the urine containment system. It is enough to sneeze, cough, laugh, lift a weight, stand up, for there to be an involuntary release of pee – clarifies Li Marzi -. That of urgency, determined by an impelling stimulus that one cannot hold back, usually due to an alteration in the transmission of the nerve signal or in the function of the bladder muscle. Finally, the mixed one, in which one of the two forms generally prevails.

The prime cure

As far as treatments are concerned, first of all the transient disturbance caused by possible drug interactions or urinary tract infections, such as cystitis, must be excluded, by performing urine tests, urine cultures and vaginal or urethral swabs – specifies Torella -. If, on the other hand, incontinence is stable, pelvic floor strengthening exercises associated with drug therapy are prescribed in women. In case of failure, surgery is resorted to. The exercise form is corrected by inserting a small strip of synthetic material in the middle of the urethra or by injecting volumizing substances to narrow the urethral duct from which urine comes out. The emergency one, with injections of botulinum toxin to block the involuntary contractions of the bladder or with the implantation of a pacemaker, at the level of the sacrum, to modulate the impulses of the nervous system. Even in men – concludes Li Marzi – incontinence is fought with the rehabilitation of the pelvic muscles, drugs and a change in habits, such as distributing the intake of liquids throughout the day, not holding the pee for long, treating constipation, avoid smoking and caffeine because they stimulate the activity of the bladder.

Surgery

If the problem does not go away, in the strain forms, surgery is performed by applying a prosthesis under the urethra (as in women, ed) and more rarely, in serious cases, an artificial sphincter to prevent urine loss. After the diagnosis, before recovering well-being with treatments, the specialist prescribes absorbent diapers or underpants, to be collected at the pharmacy, reimbursed by the National Health Service.

What to do to avoid problems

To prevent urinary incontinence it is important to follow a healthy lifestyle at all stages of life. Overweight, sedentary lifestyle, strenuous physical exertion, diabetes and smoking are among the risk factors warns Marco Torella, president of the Italian Association of Gynecological Urology. Here are some good rules. It is recommended for both women and men to keep the pelvic floor muscles trained, which closes the pelvis and supports the organs located inside it, i.e. the bladder, rectum and uterus, for example through the Pilates method and other exercises at home which can initially be given by trained physiotherapists and midwives – says Torella -. All women during pregnancy and after childbirth, two events that traumatize the endopelvic muscle fibers, should access a pelvic rehabilitation program. well, then, introduce a normal amount of liquids a day, about 2 liters, to promote a normal diuresis, pee at least every 3 hours, even in the absence of stimulus, and avoid spicy foods, excessive doses of coffee, chocolate, you tomatoes that can cause bladder irritation.

