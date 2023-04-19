In recent years, a specific variety of tea has been gaining popularity: the matcha tea. Today we will discover all the benefitsfrom weight loss to anti-aging antioxidant function.

Matcha tea is a variety of Japanese green tea which is becoming more and more famous all over the world, thanks to its multiple health benefits.

Almost a sort of fad, highly appreciated and followed by health-conscious and well-being lovers, this variety of tea has become a must-have in many people’s diets. In this article, we’ll explore all the benefits of prized matcha tea, from weight loss to its anti-aging abilities.

What is matcha tea? Features and varieties

Before discovering its benefits and multiple beneficial characteristics, let’s analyze Together the characteristics and the different varieties.

Matcha tea is a particular type of Japanese green tea, which is produced through a process of grinding tea leaves.

Unlike traditional green tea, where the leaves are steeped in hot water and then discarded, matcha tea leaves they are ground into a powder and then mixed directly with water. This process makes matcha tea much more concentrated and nutrient-rich than other types of tea.

Also for this reason, the drink that comes out is a very powerful concentrate of beneficial substanceswhich have the power to purify and detoxify the body.

Regardless of the variety chosen, this type of tea is grown in a characteristic way: in fact, it is grown strictly in the shade. After harvesting, it is then pulverized.

There are different typologies of matcha tea:

• Usucha which is produced by plants less than thirty years old;

• Koichawhich is instead produced by the leaves of plants more than thirty years old.

It makes you lose weight and slows down aging, all the benefits of the precious matcha tea

What makes matcha tea highly appreciated, especially by those who love to keep fit, is the vast set of benefits that this fine tea can guarantee.

First, the matcha tea helps to lose weight. The drink obtained from its powder, in fact, allows you to lose weight. According to some experts, two cups of the drink allow control the sense of hunger and, consequently, allow you to eat less.

Furthermore, the drink also has a powerful draining effect, thanks to the presence of chlorophyll. This substance improves circulation and drainage of the body, helping to counteract cellulite blemishes and fluid retention.

Among the substances present in a cup, even a particular one polyphenol, epigallocatechina gallato. According to some studies, this polyphenol would act by accelerating the metabolism, which it would increase the rate at which fats are burned. And here’s another reason why matcha tea is able to make us lose weight.

But the drink is also known for its ability to counteract aging: presents indeed numerous antioxidants, able to fight free radicals. A value that also helps to protect the body of those who consume it from chronic and inflammatory diseases.

Matcha tea: benefits and advantages for mind and body

In any case, the ability to counteract aging and the action on body weight are just two of the best known benefits of matcha tea.

In fact, this drink also has a whole series of additional benefits, not only on the body, but also on the mind of those who consume it.

Matcha tea contains a substance called L-theaninewhich can help improve concentration and memory, calmness and reduce stress.

Indeed, thanks to the L-theanine present in matcha tea, it is possible keep stress at bay and improve mental health due to the resulting increase in serotonin and dopamine in the brain.

A mechanism which, in addition to promoting calm, it has positive effects on memory and concentration.

Its caffeine concentrationcompared to the classic green tea, is higher: this means that this drink it also has benefits in terms of physical tiredness.

In addition to the higher concentration, the caffeine quality of matcha is different, and is released more slowly. The energizing effect, therefore, lasts much longer than that obtained by drinking a cup of classic tea or coffee.

Finally, although we have already talked about the presence of antioxidants and polyphenols that act against aging, we have not analyzed their further benefits.

Thanks to these substances, matcha tea can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Taking this drink can help reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Also Read: An Apple A Day Really Keeps The Doctor Away, Here’s Why It’s The Truth