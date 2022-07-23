The sub-variant Omicron 5 it is dominant in Italy. It was the cause of most of the contagion of this new summer wave that seems to have peaked. The latest data, despite the high transmissibility of the sub-variant Ba.5they begin to show a decline in cases.

From the last weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health it emerges that theindice Rt it is down, while remaining above the critical threshold: it stands at 1.23 against 1.34 the previous week. It also goes down the incidence of infectionsfrom 1,158 to 977 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

On the other hand, i hospitalizations not terapie intensive: for the medical areas we are at 17.1% of occupancy of the beds (over 1% more than seven days ago), for intensive care at 4.1% (with minimal growth). The other news on Omicron 5 concerns the symptoms and in particular a nocturnal discomfort which is recorded in more and more cases and which persists for a long time, even weeks after the infection.

Omicron 5, old and new symptoms

Among the symptoms of Omicron 5 the classics remain sore throat, stuffy nose, headache and fever. Among the most common are also cough and fatigue. While it is less widespread than in the past, the loss of smell and taste, which is found in only 20% of Covid cases with Omicron. In addition, there is a new symptom related to the new sub-variant: a intense night sweats.

Omicron’s symptom: night sweats

As Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin explains, in fact, we are talking about one sweating so intense to get clothes and linen wet. In addition, the expert emphasizes, this symptom manifests itself not only in the period of active infection, but also for several weeks after the infection.

Dr Amir Khan, a British medical expert in virology, also argues that night sweats are a signal to consider when deciding to undergo swab. A symptom, such as those we have already known for two years now, which must be evaluated to understand if it can be positivity to Covid. Although there are other experts who hold back and think it is soon to trace the sweating back to Omicron, believing that it takes more time to study the phenomenon carefully.

With Omicron 5 reinfections with severe symptoms

A study by Imperial College London also highlights another aspect related to reinfections: with Omicron variants the appearance of severe symptoms for those who are reinfected. However, these are symptoms similar to colds and flu and not particularly serious: rarely in the case of a second infection there is a risk of hospitalization or a fatal outcome of the disease, but in any case you can experience more debilitating symptoms than in the past.