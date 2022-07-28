According to surveys, this small nut is the favorite of Italians. In addition to being delicious, it has many beneficial properties for health.

It is the favorite nut of the Italians, small and green: we are talking about pistachio. So popular that it has a dedicated day, World Pistachio Day (celebrated on February 26th), it’s not just delicious. Pistachio, in fact, has many beneficial properties for health.

Originally from the Middle East, it was already cultivated in prehistoric times. During the Roman Empire, numerous writers spoke of the Pistacia Vera plant, widespread mainly in Persia, India and Syria.

During the twentieth century, pistachio crops also became very popular in the United States. In particular in California, in the Central Valley, where the hot and dry climate and the fertile soil have made it possible to spread it.

Much loved by Italians, pistachio has conquered millions of palates. What makes it particularly popular is its versatility: whether for a snack, an aperitif or to accompany meals, it always finds space on our tables.

The incredible benefits of pistachio

Pistachio is an excellent ally for our health. First of all, contains omega 3, that is the essential fatty acids for the well-being of our organism. Omega 3 is able to bring numerous benefits to the brain (reducing the risk of developing forms of dementia such as Alzheimer’s) and to the blood (keeping high triglycerides under control). But also to our mood: it fights depression, anxiety and stress.

Furthermore, in the pistachio there are vitamin B6 and tryptophan which help to increase serotonin levels, the so-called “happiness hormone”. Moving on, we have potassium and magnesium, two important minerals for proper functioning of the central nervous system and muscles. Mind antioxidants, with their action against free radicals, slow down the aging of the organism.

Despite being a very caloric food, pistachio is recommended for those who are following a diet because of its ability to increase the sense of satiety. And it is also perfect for those suffering from constipation, as it is rich in fiber.

Omega 3, along with omega 6 and folic acid, make pistachio a food also recommended for pregnant women. And it is an excellent snack for those who practice sports (especially the roasted pistachios from the United States), to be consumed after training in order to reform your body and keep your muscles at their best.

Finally, the small fruit with a thousand properties is also useful in prevention of type 2 diabetes. Pistachio is able to keep blood sugar levels under control and, according to studies, if part of a healthy diet it can reduce the risk of developing pre-diabetes (a condition that occurs when higher sugar levels are present in the blood than normal).