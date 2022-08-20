Home Health It really came! “Death Stranding” will enter the PC Game Pass family, and Microsoft Pie can also be delivered | Game Corner | Digital
by admin
Global game publisher 505 Games and Kojima Studio announced today (19) that their co-published epic masterpiece “Death Stranding” is about to land on PC Game Pass, entering the world of Microsoft for the first time.

This work is described by the well-known actor Norman. Sam Reedus (Norman Reedus) Potter. Bouqiaos, travels through the ruins ravaged in the United States by a series of paranormal phenomena known as “Death Stranding”. All the way to the west, step by step to connect the human beings who survived after the close to extinction. The game uses emotional adventure to deliver a groundbreaking and inspiring story, and Microsoft players can now experience the story of Death Stranding.

Image/Provided by 505 Games
Image/Provided by 505 Games
Connect people around the world with the unique Social Strand System. Provides hard-earned resources to improve your world and environment as well as other players. Strategically place highways, ziplines, safe houses and other facilities to make terrain easier to traverse and likes from players. Bring players together by liking the facilities that other players have created in your world.

Image/Provided by 505 Games

Image/Provided by 505 Games

Image/Provided by 505 Games

The game will officially land on PC Game Pass at 8:00 a.m. Taiwan time on August 23, and players can go to the store page to check.

