Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. Joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news , politics and economics. Sometimes I write a book.











17











A new cure for Alzheimer’s promises to slow patients’ cognitive decline. The drug has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, but more testing is needed. And there is no shortage of critical voices.

Underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s affected

The Food and Drug Administration (Fda), the American body employed by the Department of Health that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, has authorized the use of new drug Leqembi for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

The new drug was developed by Japanese of the company Eisai and give it americans Of Biogen.

Maybe it can interest you Robs millionaire husband suffering from Alzheimer’s after forcing him to stop treatment: reported A financial consultant has been accused of having stolen over two million euros from her elderly husband by deception

Unlike previous generation treatments, the purpose in this group it’s not relieving the symptoms of Alzheimer’sbut go to target the mechanisms that underlie disease progressionexplained Billy Dunn, director of the neuroscience department at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

After twenty years of failure, research against Alzheimer’s seems to have accelerated in recent times: last year the first drug, Aducanumab, was approved, aimed at countering the decline of this disease whose cases seem to increase. Today comes the new drug Leqembi.

The limits of the new drug against Alzheimer’s

But there are gods limits: the drug is only effective in treatment of those patients who have not yet reached an advanced stage of the disease.

Fonte foto: 123RF

Another limit is represented by the cost of the therapy: according to what is reported by the American media every year treatment will cost about 26 thousand dollars.

And not only that: the FDA has given the drug a accelerated go-aheadtherefore they will be further studies are needed to verify more precisely the effectiveness of the therapy and any side effects.

There is no shortage of critical voices. Matthew Schragresearcher in neurology at the Vanderbilt University cut short: “Most patients will not notice the difference. We are talking about a rather small effect and probably below the threshold of what we would define as clinically significant”.

Schrag comments on the results of tests carried out by the Eisai company and aimed at monitoring the trend of memory, judgment and other cognitive abilities in subjects who have been administered the new drug against Alzheimer’s.

These subjects were monitored according to an 18-point scale. Their progress was quantified in half a point, compared to control subjects not treated with Leqembi.

A result that the scientists quantified as a 5-month delay in the progression of the disease.

Possible side effects

‘RaiNews’ reports the opinion of Joy Sniderneurologist of Washington University di St. Louis according to which “this drug is not a cure. It doesn’t stop people from getting worse, but it does measurably slow the progression of the disease. That could mean for someone an extra six months to a year to be able to drive.”

E Sam Gandy of Mount Sinai Hospital focuses on the possible side effects: “Patients at greatest risk of bleeding during treatment with Leqembi are those taking blood thinners or medicines used to prevent stroke.”



<br />

