Home Health it slows the progression of the disease, but it won’t be for everyone
Health

it slows the progression of the disease, but it won’t be for everyone

by admin
it slows the progression of the disease, but it won’t be for everyone

New Alzheimer’s treatment approved in US slows disease progression in non-advanced people

Posted on:

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. Joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news, politics and economics. Sometimes I write a book.







A new cure for Alzheimer’s promises to slow patients’ cognitive decline. The drug has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, but more testing is needed. And there is no shortage of critical voices.

You may also like

King Charles has a fatal disease: there is...

“Cases on the rise, prevention essential”

Covid, the new Kraken variant is more transmissible:...

New responsible for Sports Medicine of the ASL:...

Is cannabis oil an alternative to traditional diabetes...

Pancreatic cancer: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Vialli’s...

USA: FDA authorizes the awaited drug for Alzheimer’s...

Medicines that cannot be found, pharmacies in difficulty....

Acupuncture for pain enters the National System: “More...

Covid: will we have new generation vaccines in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy