It was once considered the evil that afflicted kings and nobles as it was thought to be connected to excesses and excesses with food and alcohol. Today, however, it is a rather widespread disease (about 3 million people suffer from it in the United States alone) and it has been discovered that its manifestation does not have among the causes (only) the food we eat. We are talking about the gotta: let’s see more about the causes, symptoms and treatment of this disease.

Gotta: le cause

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis which causes swelling, redness and pain in the joints. It can occur in the knees, ankles or toes – but also in the wrist, fingers and elbow.

The cause of this inflammation is an excess of uric acid which, circulating in the blood, is deposited in the soft tissues or in the joints and forms crystals. This acid is produced in our blood, but in good health it is excreted in the urine without consequences.

If the analyzes show that there is indeed an excess of this acid, this may be a consequence of two conditions: on the one hand, we could see a malfunction of the kidneys, which poorly filter impurities and put them back into circulation in the blood; on the other hand, there may actually be an excessive synthesis of uric acid.

A diet rich in animal proteins, such as pork, red meat, shellfish and fatty fish, exposes us more to the risk of developing gout. But, as we said, it’s not just food that compromises our health: Our family history, diabetes, obesity, kidney disease, chemotherapy and dehydration also contribute to the onset of the disease.

History of the disease

Its correlation with a sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of expensive foods has associated gout in the upper classes of the population. It is even thought that some Europeans, in past centuries, they aimed to get gout as a symbol of wealth and well-being.

Today, however, gout is much more widespread than in the past and affects not only the elderly, but also middle-aged people. The main reason for this real “gout epidemic” is the spread of a sedentary lifestyle and the onset of obesity. Another common factor that has contributed to the increase in cases of gout is the use of diuretic drugs, commonly prescribed to counteract hypertension.

Prevention and treatment of gout

We can implement several strategies to counter the onset of this disease – or at least limit the most painful consequences. Drinking a lot and maintaining proper hydration during the day, reducing the consumption of simple sugars and processed foods, limiting the intake of animal meats and fatty fish: all these healthy habits can remove the risk of gout even in old age.

If, on the other hand, the disease has already manifested itself, it is treated with anti-inflammatory drugs – such as naproxen and ibuprofen – and with a rest period. With the help of your doctor, who will be able to suggest the most suitable treatment, and by changing your lifestyle, you can completely recover from gout.

