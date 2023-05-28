Home » “It was a story without a future”
“It was a story without a future”

Nicole Santinelli e Carlo Alberto Mancini they broke up. The couple born in the spotlight of Men and women it lasted just over two weeks. This was announced by the former suitor who was unable to hold back the tears during a live broadcast Instagram. But in the last few hours, too Nicole Santinelli has chosen to break the silence by posting an audio on his profile Instagram in which he presents his considerations in this regard.

Nicole Santinelli chose to communicate his explanations of what happened with Carlo Alberto Mancini by publishing a post on his profile Instagram.

“Hi everyone. It is with great regret that I am forced to make this statement. Honestly yesterday, after such a difficult moment for me too, not even after 30 minutes that we parted, I didn’t feel like divulging everything to you. Even though I made this decision I did it for both of us because the way I see love no one should change their essence for another person. Despite the incompatibility I tried to go on because I was facing a rare and sensitive person who said he loved me. At that point, having come to the awareness that my feelings would not grow, I preferred to tell the truth,” explained the former tronista.

Then, Nicole added: «I am sorry for all the people who believed in us but it would not have been right to pretend by carrying on a story with no future. By the way, you’re asking me how it will end between me and Andrea. What I felt and thought about him in the program I can’t deny. I thank all the people who instead of attacking me tried to understand what was happening and what happened. Thank you all”.

