it was an outstretched hand, we on different worlds – breaking latest news

The slap with which he slapped the leader of the CGILa few hours before the confrontation – the clash at Palazzo Chigi says a lot about why Giorgia Meloni cares so much about May Day decree. A reform that the prime minister has very strongly wanted to present on this symbolic date, to “concretely” show the Italians that the issue of work is not the prerogative only of the trade unions. Meloni considered Landini’s attack unfair and said it strongly, because “I don’t deserve the accusation of being a hypocrite”. Then he closed up in the Green room with a Sbarra in the «fireman» versionwith Bombardieri who made a 36-year-old precarious girl speak and with the secretary of the CGIL.

The meeting begins in a “cordial” atmosphere and closes two and a half hours later with conciliatory words from the premier, to sweep away the echoes of a rather animated bickering. Landini reiterates all his annoyance for the choice to meet the Council of Ministers on May 1st and Meloni, whom the interlocutors will define “punctual”, defends the position by marking the accents: “For you to approve the decree the May 1st is an affront to the unions, but for me it’s a way to participate in Labor Day with something good. We are on different worlds.’ It is the tail of the question and answer that had warmed the climate before the summit, with Landini rejecting the government meeting on the day of the party as “arrogant and offensive” and the premier branding the secretary’s words as “incomprehensible” general. Until, in the middle of the meeting, Meloni vents: «A CDM on May 1 to cut labor costs is not a lack of respect. It’s a signal, an outstretched hand. And I would have expected a “well done”! Because I think we agree on cutting the wedge…». See also Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

A month and a half has passed since the Rimini speech, the first by a premier at the CGIL congress since 1996, but the harmony of that March 16 has evaporated. The prime minister asked Landini for respect and locked him up with Sbarra and Bombardieri in a politically obsolete term such as “the triple”. And then, during the summit, he insisted on the â€œsymbolic valueâ€ of a provision that contains â€œsignificant rules on occupational safetyâ€ . Landini complains that the government calls the unions after the fact and Meloni denies: “We consider it useful to have a preventive discussion with the union organizations”. It is not, he assures, “a one-off appointment”, but proof that the government deems it “very important” to carry on a “serious and constructive” dialogue also on Pnrr, RepowerEu, wages, inflation and other reforms in agenda. As for the basic income, for Landini, abolishing it “is madness”, while Meloni claims that the reform is being done “to distinguish who is able to work from who is not”.

In the premier’s plans this is a flag-stealing day, in which the leader of the The new right tries to parade what for its historic political opponents is the most identifying of banners. “I care so much about this decree because support for work is the basis of economic growth, which is our biggest challenge”, is the formula with which Meloni replies to anyone who asks her why she is so angry for Thursday’s “slip” in the Chamber of Deputies. The majority found themselves without numbers in the Chamber to approve the 3.4 billion budget gap with which to finance the labor decree and today’s CDM almost jumped. The prime minister abruptly called the groups to responsibility and discipline and now does not hide her relief at having “saved” the provision: “The bad impression was immediately resolved and the incident, which was somewhat magnified, it had no impact on the timetable». See also Community homes, here is the identikit: 24-hour services with doctors and nurses