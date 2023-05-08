Home » it was in an abandoned factory
Sixteen year old kidnapped and raped in Latina while she was in a microcar with a friend, she is homeless 31-year-old Romanian tracked down and detained of crime by the investigators of the Latina police, at the disposal of the local prosecutor’s office, because he was seriously suspected of sexual violence which occurred on the evening of last May 3 of which the girl had been the victim. The man was in an abandoned factory.

The activity of the policemen of the Flying Squad, developed with the aid of technical instruments as well as with the traditional collection of information, had concentrated from the very first moments on a capillary search on the territory of the suspected man, whose identikit had been provided by the victims themselves in the immediacy of the facts.

Due to the profile of the man, i.e. a homeless person who is extremely mobile in the area, checks were carried out in numerous abandoned buildings around Latina. Reinforcing the belief that he could still be in the area was the news that he had been responsible for the theft of some foodstuffs in a hotel in Latina Scalo. It is thanks to the work of the policemen that this morning the alleged attacker was traced to an abandoned factory in Pontenuovo in the municipality of Sermoneta. At the time of the raid on the building, the suspect was caught in his sleep and arrested.

