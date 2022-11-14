MASSANZAGO (PADUA) – “I have always had the visceral awareness of not being destined to become a mother and, so, five years ago I underwent the surgery salpingectomia. The operation involves the removal of the uterine tubes, following which one can no longer conceive in a natural way “. Francesca Guacci28 years old, of Massanzago, tells about his choice. Fitness influencer, Francesca (@francyfitsoul) on social media often talks about the gym, nutrition and psychophysical well-being. She is a promoter of luxury and a writer in her free time.

MORE INFORMATION

For many young people today, being a mother is not the only possible path. There are those who resort to permanent contraceptive methods such as bilateral salpingectomy, which leads to the inability to incur a natural pregnancy. «I discovered that this possibility existed when I was a teenager and I learned much of the knowledge through the web, because doctors have always been little predisposed – says Francesca -. Even after I came of age, I felt thwarted. My gynecologist and the various doctors I turned to did not want to provide me with the necessary information, it always seemed that I was too small and too immature. Only for that though. For everything else I was a finished woman, who had to take her own responsibilities “

The operation, in general, tends to be recommended by doctors only in special cases such as infections or carcinomas. Despite the opposition expressed by most of the medical staff, Francesca went straight down her path. «At 22 I couldn’t take it anymore and I pretended to face that surgery, also because in the meantime I had embarked on a profound personal journey, which led me to become more and more passionate about physical activity and introspective meditation. I wanted to finally be free to transform myself into the woman I always felt I was. I considered it my specific right and duty ».

And so he began his journey. “Five years ago I found many difficulties in a hospital in the province of Padua, to which I had turned to undergo a salpingectomy – underlines Francesca -. They denied me theoperation, disparaging both me and my boyfriend of the time. Instead, in the Veronese area, within a month I managed to get the surgery. I had just turned 23, I recovered in a short time, it is a non-invasive operation ». The surgery was performed under general anesthesia and laparoscopy.

The reasons that led the young woman to take this step come from deep within.

«The contraceptives were not enough for me – admits Francesca -. Before the operation I lived every relationship with the terror of getting pregnant, I became hateful and intractable, I never felt serene and free. It happened to me that I didn’t have the pill cover, that the condom broke. Children are not just an accessory: they deserve love, time, attention. For the life I want, there is no place for them. I am aware of my tastes and my selfishness, but at the same time I believe that every woman should be free to make the choice she deems most appropriate. In this sense, you helped me to think about a Facebook group, to which women with a mentality similar to mine are registered ».

And, with awareness, he concludes: «Every decision carries with it a responsibility. I don’t think I’ll ever regret it. And, even if it happens, I will think about in vitro fertilization ».

Do you agree with this choice? Vote for our poll