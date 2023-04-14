Bologna, 14 April 2023 – Giampaolo Amato he has been in prison since last Saturday, accused of the aggravated murder of his wife Isabella Linsalataon October 31, 2021. And he is also being investigated for the death, which took place on October 9 of the same year and, apparently, in the same way as his daughter, mother-in-law Giulia Tateo. But the sixty-four year old, ophthalmologist of the Ausl and in the past sports doctor of Virtus, he professes his innocence. And, with his lawyers Gianluigi Lebro and Cesarina Mitaritonna, awaits the setting of the hearing by the review court. The strongest motive he would have had for killing, according to the prosecutor and the investigating judge Claudio Paris who ordered the precautionary measure, is the sentimental one, given that Amato had been in a relationship with another woman for years.

“What I didn’t think happened – he admits during one of the interrogations during the investigation -: I fell in love with another personconsiderably younger. My wife learned about it a month into the relationship. We talked about it all night and then our relationship went on like this, between ups and downs. We decided by mutual agreement to continue living together”. The marriage, as well as the parallel story, according to the story of the suspect continues between ups and downs. But things with Isabella were improving, just “in autumn 2021: I had and shown a rapprochement with my wife and simultaneously I walked away” from the other womanGiampaolo reveals. Which also refers to how the two then met again after the death of his wife, but then they broke up and are “on standby”, he explains.

On the benzodiazepines found in his wife’s urine in May 2019, after her sister had found her groggy and she had told her about a “bottle of wine” offered to her by her husband, Amato explains: “A long time after this episode, Isabella told me of the exams and the results. It seemed strange to me, you didn’t quantify the values, but sometimes she took drugs to stay calm“. And he clarifies: “I have never administered benzodiazepines to Isabella without her knowledge. That she feared him is something new that I discover today and rule out”. Indeed, when she told him about the analyses, “I was worried, even if she minimized it. She told me quite calmly ‘no, I take a little stuff to stay calm for a bit, right now there are two thousand worries, that’s fine. And I said to her: yes, but don’t forget”. And about sudden falling asleep she remembers an anecdote: “Even as children she fell asleep early, we joked about this too. Once she remained famous, we met with friends on motorbikes in a roadside restaurant and she said ‘Uhm what a sleep’: she had dozed off on the motorbike. From that moment I was terrified when I loaded it…”.