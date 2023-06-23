«It was right to promote the others, they paid for the mistake»

«The teacher claims that the boys have not been punished enough. I, on the other hand, know that my son has made, and he is still making, his path to deal with everything that has happened since that October 11th. And so, honestly, what that teacher is saying now doesn’t concern me.’

Speaking is Pietro’s mother (the name is fictitious), who is 14 years old and is one of the three students of the “Viola Marchesini” institute in Rovigo under investigation by the Venice juvenile prosecutor’s office for the episode of the rubber pellets fired in the classroom against Professor Maria Cristina Finatti. The fifteen-year-old who pulled the trigger that day ended up under investigation, as well as his peer who filmed “the enterprise” with his mobile phone and then spread the video on social media, and also Pietro, whose fault it would have been to bring to school the air gun. All those in charge had to go through a training course decided by the institute, they did some voluntary work and had interviews with psychologists.

The reaction

Pietro’s mother first says she does not want to give interviews (“There is a lawyer who defends my son, if you want to talk about the case you have to contact him”) but then – thanks to the very harsh statements of Professor Finatti against the promotion of those responsible of the gesture – gives in to the temptation to let off steam. Also because, if the boy who fired and the one who filmed the scene won’t have to repeat the year (and they even got good marks in conduct) things didn’t go so well for Pietro.

“The controversy of these hours does not concern my son – assures the woman – because he has not been promoted, therefore he does not fall into that “category””.

But you will have read about the controversies: according to the professor, all those responsible have not been sufficiently punished.

«Professor has now returned to speaking on television, and what should I tell her? More than having apologized, more than having done everything necessary, what else do you want?’

The teacher expected everyone to fail, as happened to her son.

«Look, I am for merit and for the right things: if a boy is in difficulty it is right that he is rejected. But as for the two guys who got promoted, I think they certainly deserved that 9 in conduct and the promotion as well. For one wrong behavior, just one, then I don’t think it’s right to lose the school year”.

That gesture was very serious…

“At 14 you can be wrong. I’d like to see if anyone, at the age of 14, has ever made a mistake… But then I ask myself: why do we have to condition these kids, continuing to point the finger at them? Someone explain it to me. Because this is precisely the teaching that the teacher, with her words, is giving. It’s a shame”.

Do you think that the kids involved in that episode, even with different roles and responsibilities, have been punished enough?

“I think many people talk without knowing things. I, on the other hand, I repeat, know the path of reflection that my son has faced in recent months. And there was this path. On everything else, starting with what the teacher says, I prefer not to enter».