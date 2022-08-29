Home Health “It wasn’t monkeypox, but bronchopneumonia”
The news of the infection was given by the Ministry of Health of Havana on August 20, reporting that it was the first case of monkeypox detected in the country. Furthermore, in a statement issued after Mancini’s death, the same ministry gave the responsibility for the death to the virus. “During his stay the victim stayed in a rented house and visited several places in the western provinces of the country. On 17 August he presented general symptoms and on 18 August he went to the health services for their persistence. medical care provided, the symptoms worsened and this required an emergency transfer for hospitalization and intensive care, “the ministry specified in a note.

For this, the man’s wife asked for investigations. The family lawyer,

Guido Simonetti

, could ask the Italian authorities to carry out a new autopsy. Meanwhile, according to what the newspaper reports, the body of the carabiniere has returned to Italy, in Noale (Venice).

