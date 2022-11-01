Home Health it weighed more than the patient- breaking latest news
by admin
from Simona Ciero

In the medical literature there is no precedent of an excised tumor mass of similar weight

An ovarian tumor weighing over seventy kilograms was removed thanks to a double operation carried out at the Molinette hospital in Turin. The tumor weighed more than the patient herself, making it impossible for her to walk.

The lady went to the emergency room a few weeks ago because she was experiencing severe breathing difficulties and, after a series of tests, the doctors found that the failure was caused by a benign but huge expansive abdominal formation. «We performed a quite demanding operation and we are all very satisfied since the lady is now very well – comments the doctor Francesco Moro of University Surgery 2 directed by Professor Renato Romagnoli – a very fast recovery, if you consider that the woman in a few days it went from a volume of 150 kilograms to one of about 50, corresponding to its ideal weight “.

The situation immediately appeared very serious; the woman, in fact, risked dying from the compression that the abdomen exerted on the lungs and other organs. The patient was intubated and mechanically ventilated by the emergency room resuscitation. Once stabilized, she was then surgically treated. The first part of the intervention was performed by Dr. Ezio Falletto of University Emergency Surgery 1 (directed by Professor Mario Morino) that aspirated the liquid part of the tumor collected all inside a cyst: ben 52 liters of material.

“An essential step to be able to proceed with the en bloc removal of the ovarian cystadenoma weighing about 25 kg – continues Moro, who operated in the second phase of the intervention – draining the patient, in fact, also meant being able to extubate her and make her overcome the critical phase with which she presented herself in the hospital, and this gave us a minimum of time to think about what to do “.

The time elapsed between aspiration and surgical removal of the mass, carried out en masse, was essential and contributed to transforming this frontier intervention into a success. Only 4 days after the second operation, in fact, the woman was transferred from resuscitation to the surgery department and then moved to the Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition department. “You had to get her back on her feet and make her gain seven kilograms.”

