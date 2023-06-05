“It will be a multiple attack. The best broker? It is our army»- breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

KIEV – â€œDon’t call it a counter-offensive, it will be a generalized attack, from several points, to take back what is ours». When? â€œNot weeks, but days. Hours». Â«I’m sorry for the Pope, a fantastic person whom I respect, but we have better mediators than himÂ». Who? Â«Those who convinced Putin to withdraw from Bucha and Irpin, from Kharkiv and Kherson: the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They are our best mediators».

Petro Poroshenko, the fifth Ukrainian president, defeated in 2019 by Zelensky, has just come out of a meeting with military software suppliers that he, a billionaire entrepreneur, intends to donate to soldiers at the front. Â«I have already spent 70 million dollars out of my own pocket: trucks, generators, helmets, heavy machine guns, armored robots to recover the wounded from the line of fire, even your Iveco armored personnel carriers. I may run out of money, but I don’t run away from my homeland. When the Russians invaded us last year, I called Zelensky. “I’m not leaving, I told him, so you can’t leave either because you would be politically destroyed. From this moment on, however, know that I am no longer the leader of the opposition, I am only a soldier, like you».

Poroshenko, you signed the Minsk Accords after the 2014 invasion of Donbass. They were supposed to bring peace and were never applied until the new war of 2022. Repent?

â€˜Not even in a dream. With the Minsk agreements we bought time. Do you know how many battalions I had north of Kiev when I became president? Zero. What about the state budget? Below zero. What about working tanks? A pittance. The Minsk Accords provided for the exit of the Russian invaders, the return of prisoners and a series of actions that Putin has never implemented.".

You didn’t do your part with the election either, though.

â€˜Minsk went bankrupt, but it was still useful. Immediately after the signing, I invited NATO instructors, bought weapons and vehicles. During my presidency we built an army. So in 2022, when Putin invaded us again, we had 150,000 men who were ready to resist him. It was President Biden who canceled the sanctions that prevented us from giving up arms, we must always remember this, but it was we who built a human shield of resistance. I never thought I’d agree with a dictator like Belarusian Lukashenko, but I do. Two days ago Lukashenko said: our worst mistake was not destroying Ukraine in 2014, it didn’t have weapons, money and a coalition to help it. With Minsk I bought time and now we have weapons, money and allies..

Is it true that he negotiated to cede Mariupol?

â€œI have never bargained for a finger of Ukraine. Former Chancellor Merkel has always reiterated Putin’s promise that she would withdraw the troops. Liar. June 7, 2014 Mariupol was occupied, Kramatorsk was occupied. All of Donbass was busy. The first thing I did as president was reorganize the military. So we retook half of Donbass. However, all this is not important because Putin only had in mind his imperial dream. He wanted to rebuild what he calls Novorossiya from Kharkiv to Odessa. And the rest of Ukraine could have been taken by the Poles. He would never stop. And without our entry into NATO it will not stop.

Are defense guarantees not enough without effective NATO membership?

«On February 24, 2022, I called the signatories of the Budapest Memorandum with which we gave up Soviet nuclear warheads in exchange for guarantees of territorial integrity. The Russian invasion of 2022 fell exactly under that deal, but nobody intervened. Guarantees are not enough».

What scenarios of peace do you see?