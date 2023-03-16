grows thehypertension arterial in our country. Currently 30% of Italians suffer from it, as reported by Italian society of arterial hypertension. But a new pill will soon be marketed. “In a single tablet we will have four different molecules,” explains Dr. Claudio Ferri, full professor of internal medicine at the University of L’Aquila, former president of the SIIA. If this will help the therapy, however, prevention must be increased. Also because cardiovascular disease is spreading more and more among young people. «In the volumes in which I had studied it was written “it does not exist in the pediatric age” – continues Ferri -. Today, unfortunately, this is no longer the case. It reaches almost 10%, especially in overweight subjects. While in adults it is the majority who suffer from it. This is due to an incorrect lifestyle. We eat too much salt, high-calorie foods, we are sedentary».

