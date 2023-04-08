Bologna, 7 April 2023 – The results of the autopsy on the body of Andrea Papi confirm the horror: the young runner died of thebear attack. In fact, it seems that the young man was alive, at the time of the attack. Since the discovery of the body, after seeing the wounds on the body, it immediately emerged that they were injuries caused by a large wild animal. The confirmation came with the execution of the autopsy examination, which was followed by aurgent ordinance for the culling of the bear by the President of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugattiwhich has also announced that it will ask Ispra to proceed with the suppression of three bears deemed problematic (Mj5, Jj4 and M62).
It’s about the first kill of a person by a plantigrade which took place in the Alps for over a century at this part. The hypothesis put forward by the investigators was confirmed by three experts – a coroner, a veterinarian and an animal DNA expert – who performed the autopsy tests.
Il 26-year-old runnerwho had graduated fromUniversity of Ferrara in motor sciences, was found dead at night in the woods, not far from the village of Caldes, in Val di Sole (Trentino). His body was torn apart.
DNA analyses
The genetic analyses the hair samples collected on the young man’s body were entrusted to the technicians of the Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele all’Adige. Once the results have been obtained, they will be compared with those entered in the Forestry Corps databases to identify the bear that attacked Papi. The forestry staff has also been tasked with supervising the accident area, informing anyone who ventures along the forest paths and paths of Mount Peller, and proceeding with the bear search who killed Papi.
The reconstruction of the facts
Investigators have found that the boy left the house, a Caldes, alle 16 on Wednesday April 5, heading towards the Monte Peller, populated by about twenty bears. Around 5 pm he arrived at Malga Grum, at 1,525 meters above sea level, where he shot a short video and then published it on his Instagram profile. On the way down, maybe around 18, the attack took place. The young man was probably thrown into the escarpment by the road. The first traces of blood they start from the scrub under the edge of the forest track, before a hairpin bend that the young man may have cut in an attempt to escape the bear. A little further down, a stick with a bloody tip was also found, with which the 26-year-old would have tried to defend himself, injuring the bear. His body, however, was found even further down in the woods, battered by scratches and wounds. At 20.30 family members raised the alarm for the failure to return home and a little later about sixty volunteer firefighters and the permanent body, plus others 50 Alpine Rescue workers with the molecular dogs they set out on the trail of Papi, found just before 3 in the morning.
Mother’s pain
The newspaper L’Adige reports the bewildered but also resentful words of the boy’s mother: “They wanted a dead man? Now we have it,” she said Franca Ghirardini. Anger and pain also from the country (400 people in all): “There are eleven bears and three wolves around here”. In short, everyone feared that sooner or later such a tragedy would occur.
“When he left for the mountains, I said goodbye to him and said ‘I love you, we’ll see you at dinner'”, reported the Corriere dell’Alto Adige. “He was a golden boy, when he had time he went to walking with his sticks”.
The newspaper recounts the rescue phases after the mother and the Andrea’s girlfriend, Alessia Gregori, they raised the alarm since the young man who was due to return for dinner did not show up. The body was found at 3am after molecular dogs sniffed out the trail after hours of searching. There were hundreds of men in the field (including firefighters, mountain rescue, the Red Cross and so on). First the finding of one canteen with drops of blood, then the stick and it schoolbag further downstream.
The latest news live
|15:30
|The autopsy is expected today
|The autopsy on the body of Andrea Papi, the 26-year-old runner found dead in the woods of Mount Peller, above the town of Caldes, will in all probability take place today.
|15:50
|Most likely it’s a bear
|As the hours go by it seems to be more and more likely that the man was attacked and killed by a bear. First the foresters who intervened and then the doctors noticed that there were deep wounds on Andrea Papi’s body, scratches on his back, face and a serious wound on his stomach. It would be injuries caused by a bear.
|16:00
|The DNA on the bloody stick is analyzed
|The public prosecutor’s office in the Trentino capital has appointed three experts (a coroner, an animal DNA expert and a veterinarian) and each object found will be analyzed, including a bloody stick.
|16:15
|Aidaa environmentalists: “We are waiting for the autopsy”
|“Only the results of the autopsy will clarify the true causes of the death of the runner Andrea Papi. The man’s body presented wounds compatible with those inflicted by a wild animal, perhaps a bear, but no one has yet confirmed, at least until today, that these are the causes of death. Unfortunately, the mass media machine has already been set in motion on the matter, which is already indicating the bear as responsible for this tragedy. We invite caution”, wrote the animal rights activists of the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment Aidaa this morning.
|16:25
|Wwf: “It would be the first fatal attack by a bear”
|Wwf Italy, expressing his closeness to the victim’s family, the deceased runner, Andrea Papi, underlines how “in the face of this tragic episode it is necessary to evaluate numerous aspects, first of all to ascertain whether the cause of death is to be attributed to the attack of a bear or whether the injuries found on the body followed the boy’s death. For this it is necessary to wait for the autopsy tests, the results of which will probably be made public between today and tomorrow. In Trentino the bear population now numbers around 100 specimens. In a tourist area with widespread anthropization, in the last 20 years there have been 7 episodes of aggressive interaction between bears and people, none of which have led to lethal consequences for people. If the hypothesized causes of death were confirmed by autopsy tests, this tragic episode would represent the first case of a fatal bear attack in Italy”.
|16:40
|Wwf Italy: “If a bear becomes dangerous, recourse to removal must still be the last solution”
|“In fact, the conservation of the Alpine bear population also depends on the correct management of episodes of this type. If an individual clearly shows dangerous behaviors for human safety, reaching the point of fatally attacking a person, the removal of this individual decreases the risk of new similar episodes and improves the social acceptance of the population towards the species – continues the WWF – The recourse to removal must, and it is always good to reiterate it, be in any case the last solution, when the danger of the animal is full-blown and not there are other possible solutions.The public statements of some politicians and some representatives of trade associations are decidedly out of place and in bad taste, who ‘ride’ the emotional wave to underline the danger associated with the presence of bears (and large carnivores in general) on the Alpine territory. It is important to reiterate, even after this event, that normally bears fear humans and keep their distance, trying to avoid close encounters”.
|16:50
|Urzì (FdI): “Let’s stop environmentalist extremists”
|“Now let it not be said that the young athlete Andrea Papi, whom all the signs on his body would suggest was mauled by a bear in Val di Sole, even sought it by defending himself with a stick when the experts, recall the Solons of “ideological environmentalism, they say that when faced with a bear one should stand still. It would be further unbearable violence for a boy who, as his mother calmly says, is the dead man that someone perhaps wanted to start asking questions about the impossible coexistence of large predators , artificially introduced into the territory and man”, said Alessandro Urzì, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Chamber.
|17:00
|The memory and condolences of his girlfriend and friends
|On her Instagram profile, Andrea’s girlfriend, Alessia Gregori, shared photos of her and her friends in memory of the boy, with whom she has been engaged for 5 years. They were ready to move in together: sudden death destroyed all their dreams.
|17:10
|Andrea’s girlfriend: “Our Cross of Peace will light up every morning anyway”
|“Our Peace Cross will still light up every morning. I look at it and think of you, and how many times have we admired it together”. These are the words dedicated to Andrea di Alessia Gregori in a story of her on Instagram.
|17:52
|The young man was alive at the time of the attack
|The first findings following expert operations performed in the autopsy room confirm that the victim was alive at the time of the attack by a bear.
|18:10
|There is no impediment to burial
|The surveys on the Pope’s body, carried out by the consultants indicated by the Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office, are completed and the authorization for the burial has already been given. The specimen responsible for the attack remains to be identified, for which tests have been arranged on the DNA samples taken.
|18:18
|The result of the autopsy: attacked by a bear
|Andrea Papi was attacked by a bear. Before meeting the plantigrade, the Trentino runner was alive: this is what emerges, according to what has been learned, from the autopsy carried out on the runner’s body.
|19:03
|19:03
|Coldiretti: “Farmers are afraid”
|
Gianluca Barbacovi, president of Coldiretti Trentino Alto Adige, comments: “Those who live in the mountains are increasingly afraid: a control plan is needed immediately so that serious events like this never happen again”.
And he continues: “In recent years there has been an increase in the presence of bears with around 100 specimens. The case of the runner represents the tip of the iceberg of an out-of-control situation where the resistance of those who work and live in the area is now at the limit considering that there are also 26 packs of wolves or hybrids in circulation in Trentino (there were 17 in 2020) with intrusions into farms and farms. In the Trentino area, the proliferation of large predators represents a serious risk for the safety of people but also for economic activities, from agriculture to tourism”.
|19:40
|The ordinance for the culling of the bear
|“The Provincial Council of Trento has communicated to the Provincial Public Order and Safety Committee of a contingent and urgent measure for the removal of a dangerous bear for safety and public safety”, announced the President of the Province of Trento at a press conference, Maurizio Fugatti. “The device – added Fugatti – requires the Forestry Corps to follow up on the ordinance, continuing to monitor the area and proceeding in the shortest possible time with the genetic identification of the specimen responsible for the attack and proceeding with the felling. Any specimens caught in the operations may be kept in captivity pending genetic confirmation.”