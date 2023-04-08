Bologna, 7 April 2023 – The results of the autopsy on the body of Andrea Papi confirm the horror: the young runner died of thebear attack. In fact, it seems that the young man was alive, at the time of the attack. Since the discovery of the body, after seeing the wounds on the body, it immediately emerged that they were injuries caused by a large wild animal. The confirmation came with the execution of the autopsy examination, which was followed by aurgent ordinance for the culling of the bear by the President of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugattiwhich has also announced that it will ask Ispra to proceed with the suppression of three bears deemed problematic (Mj5, Jj4 and M62).

It’s about the first kill of a person by a plantigrade which took place in the Alps for over a century at this part. The hypothesis put forward by the investigators was confirmed by three experts – a coroner, a veterinarian and an animal DNA expert – who performed the autopsy tests.

Il 26-year-old runnerwho had graduated fromUniversity of Ferrara in motor sciences, was found dead at night in the woods, not far from the village of Caldes, in Val di Sole (Trentino). His body was torn apart.

DNA analyses

The genetic analyses the hair samples collected on the young man’s body were entrusted to the technicians of the Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele all’Adige. Once the results have been obtained, they will be compared with those entered in the Forestry Corps databases to identify the bear that attacked Papi. The forestry staff has also been tasked with supervising the accident area, informing anyone who ventures along the forest paths and paths of Mount Peller, and proceeding with the bear search who killed Papi.

The reconstruction of the facts

Investigators have found that the boy left the house, a Caldes, alle 16 on Wednesday April 5, heading towards the Monte Peller, populated by about twenty bears. Around 5 pm he arrived at Malga Grum, at 1,525 meters above sea level, where he shot a short video and then published it on his Instagram profile. On the way down, maybe around 18, the attack took place. The young man was probably thrown into the escarpment by the road. The first traces of blood they start from the scrub under the edge of the forest track, before a hairpin bend that the young man may have cut in an attempt to escape the bear. A little further down, a stick with a bloody tip was also found, with which the 26-year-old would have tried to defend himself, injuring the bear. His body, however, was found even further down in the woods, battered by scratches and wounds. At 20.30 family members raised the alarm for the failure to return home and a little later about sixty volunteer firefighters and the permanent body, plus others 50 Alpine Rescue workers with the molecular dogs they set out on the trail of Papi, found just before 3 in the morning.

Mother’s pain

The newspaper L’Adige reports the bewildered but also resentful words of the boy’s mother: “They wanted a dead man? Now we have it,” she said Franca Ghirardini. Anger and pain also from the country (400 people in all): “There are eleven bears and three wolves around here”. In short, everyone feared that sooner or later such a tragedy would occur.

“When he left for the mountains, I said goodbye to him and said ‘I love you, we’ll see you at dinner'”, reported the Corriere dell’Alto Adige. “He was a golden boy, when he had time he went to walking with his sticks”.

The newspaper recounts the rescue phases after the mother and the Andrea’s girlfriend, Alessia Gregori, they raised the alarm since the young man who was due to return for dinner did not show up. The body was found at 3am after molecular dogs sniffed out the trail after hours of searching. There were hundreds of men in the field (including firefighters, mountain rescue, the Red Cross and so on). First the finding of one canteen with drops of blood, then the stick and it schoolbag further downstream.

