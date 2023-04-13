Skin cancer is often underestimated, yet its effects can actually be harmful to people. After years of experimentation, the first signs are visible. “Between fifth yearPerhaps we could have a vaccine for melanoma, which is what has been tested: it will take longer for other types of cancer vaccines, but for the first time there are sure positive results”. This was stated by the scientific director of the Biotecnopolo Foundation Rino Rappuoli speaking, in Agorà on Rai 3, which broadcast the text, on therapeutic vaccines against cancer.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The new vaccine, according to Rappuoli «when it arrives on the market it won’t be very accessible: it will have quite high prices». “The data of the new vaccine – he added – they have not yet been published. We only have one press release, a press release. But since the press release comes from two very important companies, I think things must be credible».

«The really important fact – he noted – is that for the first time we have gods sure positive results. This vaccine manages to improve cancer cure by 44%».

Rappuoli also spoke in general about RNA vaccines, explaining that «they were conceived in the early 2000s to treat tumors. Not because of the pandemic.”