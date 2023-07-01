it will last two years. Salute to Genoa with the Frecce Tricolori

She set sail today at 2.00 pm from the port of Genoa. She will return to La Spezia on February 11, 2025. In between two years of adventures around the globe for the second world tour of her story. This time complete. There training ship Amerigo Vespucci it will be greeted on Saturday afternoon by thousands of enthusiasts but also by the Frecce Tricolori, accompanied by parachute jumps, and by the boats that will take part in the Ocean Race regatta.

First stops for the 400 on board, including the students of the Naval Academy of Livorno, under the orders of the commander, the Genoese vessel captain Luigi Romagnoli, Montecarlo, Marseilles, Las Palmas. Then Dakar and Cape Verde. Then the crossing of the Atlantic, up to Santo Domingo, with subsequent stopovers in Colombia, Trinidad, Brazil, Uruguay, and a technical stop until April 2024 in Buenos Aires.

The logbook of the Vespucci, the “most beautiful ship in the world“, as it is defined, therefore foresees the dubbing of the North Cape, further calls in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama. From Acapulco it will sail directly to Hawaii, from there Tokyo, Manila, Darwin (Australia), Jakarta, Singapore, Mumbai, Karachi, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Safaga, Cyprus and finally La Spezia. Thirty-one stops, 28 countries visited on five continents.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto did the honors in Genoa together with the Chief of Staff of the Navy Enrico Credendino, but representatives of other dicasteries participated, from Transport to Foreign Affairs, from the Environment to Agriculture and Culture, such as the Ministry of the Interior, Agriculture, Tourism, Business and Made in Italy, Sport and Marine Policies.

The Vespucci will be Italy’s ambassador in the world, also for sustainability and respect for the marine environment with the flags of Unicef, Unesco and the International Maritime Organization. The latter banner was delivered on June 1st in London by the general secretary of the IMO Kitack Lim to the Italian ambassador to the United Kingdom Inigo Lambertini and to the under chief of staff, team admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto.

Minister Crosetto recalled how «today culture, history, innovation, food and wine, science, research, technology, industry depart with Vespucci ship, this combination which makes the name Italy one of the most evocative to the world. It is an extraordinary day for Genoa and for the Navy but above all for Italy. This ship will set sail waving the Italian flag which will carry all that Italy represents around the world. Not only will the most beautiful ship in the world arrive in every nation, but Italy will arrive». The Italia Village will be set up in the most important ports touched by the training ship «where the activities of the individual departments involved will converge, so that the world tour becomes, as well as a unitary expression of the values ​​of the entire nation, also a driving force for our economy and for the dissemination of our culture. The Vespucci is the emblem of the Navy and of Italy itself – they say from the armed force -: the excellence of Made in Italy is enclosed in it, in the wake of maritime traditions, but also of a strong Italian cultural dimension and over the years contributed to the growth of the country’s prestige».

