it will no longer be on paper. Prescription only via email and text message. How does it work. And it will be valid for one year for chronic patients

Era of Digital Prescriptions: What You Need to Know

Rome, 21 December 2023 – A significant change is on the horizon for medical prescriptions in Italy. As of now, prescriptions for drugs will be issued exclusively in digital format, bidding farewell to the traditional paper prescriptions. This change will have a profound impact on the way medications are obtained and administered, particularly for elderly individuals and those who are less familiar with technology.

The move towards digital prescriptions is outlined in the simplification legislative decree approved by the Council of Ministers. This decree introduces several key changes that will reshape the pharmaceutical sector in the country. One of the most notable changes is the shift to electronic prescriptions for both drugs covered by the National Health Service (NHS) as well as those that are paid for privately.

Moreover, for individuals with chronic illnesses, prescriptions will now be valid for a period of one year, streamlining the process and reducing the burden on patients who require ongoing medication. The electronic prescriptions will include information on the dosage and the number of packs that can be dispensed within the twelve-month period.

Pharmacists will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition to digital prescriptions. They will be responsible for guiding patients on the correct methods of taking their prescribed medications. Additionally, pharmacists will monitor the adherence to drug therapy and will report any difficulties with medication intake to the prescribing healthcare provider for further assessment.

The simplification decree also addresses issues related to drug shortages, requiring the timely communication of any interruptions in the marketing of a medication package to the regulatory authorities.

The transition to digital prescriptions will be facilitated by the implementation of necessary IT procedures, which will be defined by the Minister of Health in collaboration with the Minister of Economy.

Once generated, the digital prescriptions will be stored in the system and identified by a unique national code or Electronic Prescription Number. Patients will receive their prescriptions in electronic format via email, text message, or other electronic means, replacing the traditional paper prescriptions.

While this transition presents some challenges, it also offers numerous benefits, including greater convenience, improved efficiency, and enhanced monitoring of medication adherence. As Italy embarks on this new era of digital prescriptions, healthcare providers, pharmacists, and patients alike will need to adapt to the changes and embrace the opportunities that technology can bring to the healthcare sector.

Share this: Facebook

X

