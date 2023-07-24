it would be Mauro Mangiarotti. Nine years ago he killed his father

There is still no official announcement, but the shorts leave very little doubt. The body found in the late evening of Saturday 22 July in the Po would be Mauro Mangiarotti, 51 years old. Confirmation will be given by the investigators only after an in-depth examination, due to the fact that the body remained in the water for almost a week.

The shorts are identical to those described by friends who called for help. On Sunday 16 July they were all on the right bank of the Po in the municipality of Corana, in the province of Pavia, in a very popular summer resort called “Lanca del Curone”.

The man, a worker from Silvano Pietra, a town not far from the scene of the accident, had decided to take a bath after a barbecue despite the ban on bathing. Mangiarotti dived around 18, without resurfacing.

The firefighters with the divers also arrived on the spot, in addition to the helicopter and the carabinieri of the Voghera company. Firefighters searched the river for many days, in vain, before calling off the search. The discovery of the body on Saturday, 10 kilometers further downstream, in Bastida Pancarana.

Mauro Mangiarotti had risen to the headlines 9 years ago, in June 2014. He had killed his father Alessandro at the end of a very violent argument. He had asked for and obtained the expedited procedure, had served his sentence in prison and had recently left, trying to rebuild his life, until this last fatal swim.