An intervention that in the United States would have cost one million dollars. Fortunately in Italy things go differently and the Rizzoli of Bologna made possible what seemed very unlikely. A girl of 16 yearsLinda (invented name), affected by a combined form of scoliosis and kyphosis that has caused her for years shooting pains and a progressive limitation of mobility, was successfully operated on by the team of Dr Alessandro Gasbarrini.

The seven-hour operation changed Linda’s life A complex, lasting intervention 7 orewhich led to the removal of a thoracic vertebra and the insertion of screws and metal bars capable of returning the vertebrae to a correct position and giving Linda 15 centimeters more. The vertebral column of the young woman, in fact, in a precise point, in the middle of the back, it deviated in an unnatural way, forming an angle of 90 degrees. «Given the conditions – explains Gasbarrini – the risk of causing paralysis was high: in the area where we operated, between the curvature of the spine, the scarce space for the marrow and the important scars left over from previous operations, the situation was extremely delicate». But the experience and professionalism of the Rizzoli team made it possible to achieve the goal: Linda spent 5 days in intensive care, but as soon as she arrived in the ward she was able to stand up: her rehabilitation process in the hospital began immediately, and then continued within the walls of her home.

The surgery that presented many risks The girl has now recovered full functionality, the body has gotten used to new anatomy of the back and now Linda is even 15 centimeters taller. «Without the skills of those who intervene in these cases, these results would not be possible», Gasbarrini comments proudly. See also Ema, vaccines work with the Delta variant but with the booster

Gasbarrini del Rizzoli: «Great satisfaction» Who then dwells on the human aspects that underlie events such as the one Linda had as protagonist: «The problem she suffered from was functional and it was about the lungs – he explains – but the most impactful aspect was the aesthetic and consequently psychological one. Linda coped this test aware of the risks of complications that such interventions involve”. Fortunately everything went well: «For us, satisfaction is something crazy – concludes Gasbarrini – there is no nothing that pays you back than you did more than that smile and thanks that Linda and her parents dedicated to us».

The applause of the Region: “The pride of treating for free” Applause for the success achieved also comes from the institutional world: “Looking at this image one would think of a miracle, and instead it is reality – writes the regional health councilor on Facebook Raffaele Donini – The reality of Emilia-Romagna, which gave this sixteen-year-old girl a new life. In the United States such an intervention would cost a million dollars, nothing here: it is the public health of Emilia-Romagna ». One aspect, that of gratuityon which the general director of Rizzoli Anselmo Campagna also insists: «The raison d’être of our Institute is precisely this: guarantee to anyone the excellence of care, achieved through research and specialization, which is able to respond to situations of maximum criticality, needs it».

