Ita, the signing tomorrow: Lufthansa to 90% by 2025. Less Malpensa and more Linate

Finance by Giorgio Pogliotti The latest cash injection from the Treasury is just days away. Focus on Linate

3′ of reading

The signing of the agreement on Ita Airways between Mef and Lufthansa is expected for tomorrow, which includes three distinct phases. The first regulates the transition period, with an investment of 320 million by the German group for the acquisition of up to 40% of the former national airline through a reserved capital increase. For the disbursement, however, the closing of the operation is awaited – the second phase – which will take place after the go-ahead from the European Antitrust, presumably in the autumn. The third is the shareholder agreement, because after the breakeven (expected at the end of 2025) Lufthansa will be able to acquire the rest of the company for an estimated amount of around 500 million for 50% of Ita, leaving the remaining 10% to the Treasury.

The top floor of the Treasury

These are the indiscretions that leaked from the negotiating table. Before the closing, however, with an injection of 250 million, the Treasury will replenish the cash flow of Ita Airways which in the first quarter amounted to 402 million, with the last tranche of the 1.35 billion that had the authorization of the commission European. After the signing, which is given as imminent by the government (the exclusive negotiation expired on 12 May), the totalitarian assembly will be convened for the appointment of the new Board of Directors (the current work under the prorogatio regime): already in the transition period the government seems willing to bring a representative of the German group to the board, Joerg Eberhart (head of strategy of the Lufthansa Group).

Gabriella Alemanno (designated by the government to Consob) is leaving and will have to be replaced by another woman. Then, after the closing, Eberhart himself seems destined to occupy the position of CEO in a new five-man board (at which point there will be two representatives of Lufthansa).

In this scenario, the lawyers of the Mef and Lufthansa have been engaged since last Wednesday on two points: the 1,147 lawsuits brought by former Alitalia workers, who ask to be hired by Ita and the continuity between the two carriers. The Italian government flaunts security, those who follow the dossier point out that so far about half of the lawsuits have been rejected, that the EU has already pronounced itself on continuity: the hypothesis on the table is that the potential lawsuits of up to 30 million can be absorbed for transactions, if this figure is exceeded – a hypothesis considered remote – Lufthansa has asked to be able to exercise the right of withdrawal.

Quarterly accounts

The German managers were presented with the first quarter accounts of the company chaired by Antonino Turicchi, with Fabio Lazzerini as CEO: cash, as mentioned at the end of March, amounted to 402 million (+18% compared to the budget) net of the 30 million advance spent on new planes. Operating cash flow was negative by 22 million (an improvement of 62 million compared to the budget), and operating management without the purchase of the aircraft would have been positive by 8 million. Ebitda remains negative for 151 million (but has reduced losses by 14% compared to the budget), passenger revenues amount to 345 million (+1.5% on the budget) – result then consolidated in April, archived with revenues for 4 7 million (+4% compared to the budget), despite Delta having removed the sales codes on the rich US market since the end of winter (in 2022 it was worth 52% of revenues on North American destinations), total revenues amounted to 398 million (down by 3 million compared to budget forecasts due to a slowdown in Cargo). For passenger revenues, the company’s forecast is to close the semester 35 million above the budget (778 million). Ita’s market share in March was 27.1% on the domestic market (+13.3% on 2022), on the international and intercontinental market it stood at 4.9%. The load factor which was 73% in the first quarter (2 percentage points above budget) rose to 76.7% in April. The average rate is +2.1% of the budget.

The industrial plan

In the Ita fleet, six new generation aircraft are already operational, another 23 will arrive at the end of the year, and the fleet will consist of 93 aircraft to reach 101 by the end of the industrial plan.

An important role in the network is entrusted to Fiumicino airport, a bridge between North Africa and South America, here the connections to North America and Asia will be strengthened through code sharing agreements with Lufthansa. A gradual exit from Malpensa is envisaged – where Swiss will remain -, from the 2024 summer season the Ita Milan-New York flight will also be transferred to Linate, an airport intended for feeder traffic for the Fiumicino and Frankfurt airports.

George Pogliotti Editor

View on breakinglatest.news