Over 500 health professionals have declared themselves available in the last three months to leave Italy, alone or with their families, to provide service in the Arab countries in view of work, cultural and life experience.

A trend that had already begun but which has seen requests soar by 40% in 90 days, perhaps also influenced by the Middle East’s fascination with world football “number ones” such as Ronaldo and Neymar or the former national team coach Roberto Mancini . And certainly salaries that reach 20,000 dollars a month and decidedly attractive benefits compared to what is offered by our NHS play a role in the choice of doctors, nurses and other health professionals to consider destinations less “popular” than the more traditional ones up to now. Europe and the USA. On the other hand, there is the growing need for care in the Gulf countries, where the population is increasing and is experiencing a physiological aging process and where, above all, it has been decided to invest around 10% of GDP in healthcare, services and healthcare industry with state-of-the-art private hospitals and clinics. In Saudi Arabia already 90% of health professionals are of foreign origin and today ours too, while Italy opens up to Cuban professionals, look to the Middle East.

Italian and European doctors leave Italy for the Middle East

The picture is drawn by the Association of Doctors of Foreign Origin in Italy (Amsi) and the Euro-Mediterranean Medical Union (Umem): of the 450 Italian health professionals and the 50 Europeans residing in Italy who in the last quarter started planning a job in the Gulf countries, 250 are specialist doctors, 150 are nurses and 100 are general practitioners, physiotherapists, pharmacists, podiatrists and dieticians. Foad Aodi, president of Amsi and member of the Global Health Commission of the Federation of Medical and Dental Orders, goes into detail about the potential “win-win” between supply and demand. «The three most sought-after countries are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, then there is Bahrain – he explains. Obviously colleagues point to the countries where the chances of being valued are greater. There are doctors who are already retired but many are young people who also want to move with their families and not everyone looks only at the economic aspect, which is also an important component: they are looking for quality of life and better working conditions».

In times of profound public health crisis, with white coats who for years have denounced profound discomfort as well as low salaries, the flight therefore takes place not only towards the private sector and, for those who qualify, towards retirement, but also actually distant. Paradoxically, however, more easily accessible: «Three months are enough compared to the year and a half of waiting that we register in Italy to be admitted from the presentation of the application – continues Aodi -: with a training diploma, specialization and certificate of good conduct from the ministry and of the Professional Order in hand. And of course very good English. The minimum curriculum varies according to the profession: nurses must have been in business for at least two years, specialist doctors for three years and general practitioners for 5 years».

By 2030, Amsi and Umem still point out, Saudi Arabia will need 44,000 doctors and 88,000 nurses. A massive injection that will serve to partially stem the exodus of 30,000 patients from Gulf countries who are being treated abroad (in the USA and England, Germany and France), for a total outlay of over 20 billion. Enlisting well-trained medical and healthcare personnel, such as the Italian one, is a convenient choice.

