“Italian arms to the Emirates? There are no more bans.” Meloni follows Draghi: official note to “certify” the end of the Conte 2 restrictions

The rapprochement and winks between the new government led by Giorgia Meloni and the Gulf monarchies had already become clear in February, with talks between the executive and the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. In the same days, the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosettoflew in the Emirati, away match repeated two weeks later also by the premier. Today the Council of Ministers officially sanctions, putting it in black and white, the end of the Italian opposition, wanted by the government Conte 2to the sale of weapons to United Arab Emirates. A decision that does not substantially change the current situation, but which sends out a clear message Abu Dhabihow do you need to Ilfattoquotidiano.it Francesco Vignarcacampaign coordinator of Italian Peace and Disarmament Network: “The Draghi government had already in fact given the go-ahead for exports, keeping the stop for already blocked orders which, however, now only concerned Saudi Arabia. With this move, the Meloni executive is in fact launching a political message to the Gulf Emirate. He’s telling them that, as far as arms exports are concerned, they are considered on a par with countries like la Swiss“.

Read Also | By Gianni Rosini. Exports, Yemen and then the stop: now we start again

The news was released in a press release Palazzo Chigi: “After hearing a detailed report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, (the CDM, ndr) has implemented what was established by the previous government and therefore certifies that the export of military material to the United Arab Emirates no longer falls within the prohibitions established by art. 1, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the law 9 July 1990, n. 185“.

We must therefore return to the Council of Ministers of 5 August 2021, when the Farnesina was still led by the Foreign Minister of the Draghi government, Louis DiMaio. The Conte executive had dissolved a few months ago and the new formation at the helm of the country was already preparing to change its posture regarding relations with the Gulf emirate: on that occasion, continues the note from Palazzo Chigi, “the Council of ministers received confirmation from the then Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in agreement with Parliament, after a fact-finding investigation by the Foreign and Community Affairs Committee of the Chamber, of the fact that the military engagement of the United Arab Emirates in Yemen it had ceased. Subsequently, the scenario continued to evolve positively. Since April 2022, military activities in Yemen have slowed down and been limited e diplomatic activity it has had an important acceleration”. The note then concludes by praising the efforts of Abu Dhabi which “between 2015 and 2021 he allocated 5.5 billion euros for the stabilization and reconstruction of Yemen, a commitment that continued in 2022 with 500 million euros and again last November, with International Monetary Fund e Arab Monetary Fundwith a commitment of 1.5 billion dollars over three years”.

The context of the conflict in Yemen has indeed changed compared to January 2021, when the Giallorossi government decided to block the big job wanted by Renzi government: about 20,000 bombs for a value of 411 million euroswith the signing of the agreement in 2016. The stop ordered by the Conte 2 executive, however, prevented the sending of 12,700 ordnance manufactured by Rwm Italy in Sardinia and which the Saudi-led coalition was using indiscriminately in Yemen, also affecting civilian population. A measure that will cause a diplomatic shock precisely with Abu Dhabi, as evidenced by the retaliation of the emirate which at the beginning of 2021 did not allow the use of its airspace on board with the then Minister of Defense on board, Lorenzo Guerinidirected into Afghanistan for the ceremony of lowering the flag, forcing him to an emergency stop right in Saudi Arabia. A few months later, the Emirates again announced their intention to close the Italian base of al-Minhad. Even for this, just a month after taking office Mario Draghithe Uama (Army Materials Authorization Unit) decided that the clause was no longer necessary end-user certificate strengthened for arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. This consisted of a commitment of Riyad e Abu Dhabi not to use the weapons purchased by Italy in the conflict in Yemen. From that moment on, every order authorized by Rome, except those relating to already blocked bombs and missiles, could go back to supplying means for the war underway in the Arabian Peninsula.

Today, in the Gulf Country battered by 9 years of warfrom the famine and the consequences of pandemic, the situation seems, as stated in the Palazzo Chigi press release, destined to improve. Talks for a permanent ceasefire they go ahead and the relaxation process in place throughout the Middle Eastwith the two powers involved, Saudi Arabia on one side and theIran (who supported the rebels Houthi) on the other, which have taken over the diplomatic relations after 7 years thanks to the mediation of Chinese, shows progress as the weeks go by. “But the speed with which this decision is reaffirmed demonstrates the real position of the Italian government on the sale of arms to certain countries – continues Vignarca – As soon as a ceasefire was reached, we hastened to underline the stop to any ban . But if the two countries were to bomb Yemen again in a few months, what would we do? According to this logic, just in case Putin agreed to sit at a table with Zelensky from the next day we could start selling them weapons again. Not forgetting that Abu Dhabi, as far as I understand, still occupies the Yemeni island of Socotrastrategic for access to the Suez passage“.

What the government note also claims is that “the export of military material to the United Arab Emirates no longer falls under the prohibitions established by art. 1, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the law of 9 July 1990, n. 185″. In reality, paragraph 6, in point ‘d’, explains that exports are prohibited “to countries whose governments are responsible for serious violations international conventions on the subject human rightsascertained by the competent bodies of the United Nationsdell’Ue or of European Council“. Just the European Parliamentjust over a year ago, had condemned “firmly the detention of Ahmed Mansoor and all other human rights defenders”. A situation, that of the activists, of which little is said but which remains critical in the Gulf emirate, with people detained without due process in conditions that do not meet the standards imposed by international conventions. And this, according to the law 185/90is reason enough to prevent arms exports to Abu Dhabi.

Twitter: @GianniRosini