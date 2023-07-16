Italian Athletics Federation

July 16, 2023

LIVE STREAMING on www.allathletics.tv. The blue jumper approaches the seven meters in the final of the Euro U23. Sito, Meli, Rossi and Benati U23 European champions in Espoo

Wonderful creature, Larissa Iapichino she is the new long jump U23 European champion. A single jump is enough for the Italian champion to secure the gold medal in Espoo, Finland. And what a jump: 6.93 (+1.2), best European outdoor performance of 2023 on a par with Olympic champion Mihambo, personal best outdoors and just four centimeters from the indoor record of 6.97 signed in Istanbul on the occasion of the European Indoor Silver. A little over a month from the World Championships in Budapest, the Florentine jumper who will turn 21 on Tuesday receives more than comforting responses. She didn’t want to miss the appointment with the youth away match with her Azzurri teammates and she honored him as best she could. The rain gets its hand, the platform gets wet, the opponents don’t take off, and so after the 6.67 of the second jump (+1.1) she chooses not to risk it and to stop. None surpasses her: silver to the Swedish Maja Askag with 6.73 (+0.9), bronze to the Spanish Tessy Ebosele with 6.63 (+0.2). On Larissa’s bulletin board, followed in the stands by father Gianni, supported at a distance by mother Fiona May, today’s title is added to the under 20 title of four years ago at Boras 2019, just to mention the youthful laurels. But here, by now, we are in a completely different dimension, and the ambitions of those who won silver in Istanbul and two stages of the Diamond League in Florence and Stockholm can have no limits. In Montecarlo next Friday he will be able to continue testing them against the strongest on the planet.

Did you say men’s relay? And then Italy wins. Or at least that’s how it happens at the U23 European Championships in Espoo with the triumph of the blue 4×400 relay composed by Luca SiteRiccardo MeliFrancis Dominic Rossi and Lorenzo Welcome, spectacular gold medal in the continental event 24 hours after the success of the men’s 4×100 yesterday afternoon. The first two fractions dominated, then the thrill of overtaking by Great Britain, then the decisive comeback by captain Lorenzo Benati who overtook the last British fractionist two hundred meters from the finish and flew towards victory with a time of 3:02.49. best Italian U23 performance: beaten after 14 years the 3:03.79 by Vistalli, Juarez, Fontana, Galvan in Kaunas. Silver to Turkey with 3:03.04, bronze to Great Britain (3:03.12).

FOURTH PLACES – We can swear that in two seasons that much desired medal will arrive. In the first year of the category, the twenty-year-old Francesco Partridges he is already a splendid interpreter of the 800m final: used to running ‘in front’, he tries to get into the lead positions but this time he gets stuck in traffic, not without some contact, until in the penultimate straight he manages to free all the horsepower of his engine. The Brescian widens into the third lane, overtaking five opponents in an amen and moves into second place, cornering, almost shoulder to shoulder with the French Yanis Meziane (1:45.92), then gold medal. It’s an effort that pays off in the final straight when, despite fighting like a tiger, the Briton Ethan Hussey (1:45.95) and the other Frenchman Paul Anselmini (1:45.99), both 2003 like him, take it up again. Time: 1:46.24. The heart, the motivations and the chutzpah are not lacking. After yesterday’s triumph with the 4×100, Marco Ricci he also approaches the podium in the 200 meters. The blue attacks the curve and stays for at least one hundred and fifty meters chasing the Israeli Blessing Afrifa: the medal vanishes in the final stretch, when the U20 world champion has already run away and the overtaking of the Dutch Raphael takes place against Ricci Bouju (20.68) and the Swiss Timothé Mumenthaler (20.85), nine hundredths better than the sprinter from Cisterna di Latina who is expressed in 20.96 (-1.1).

THE OTHER FINALS: KADDARI FIFTH – The defending champion of the 200 meters Dalia ends up off the podium, fifth Fate, in a final with non-exciting technical content. The Sardinian does no better than 23.52 (-0.1), after drawing a quality curve and showing up on the straight in full race for the medals. The blue sprinter, European bronze with the relay in Munich, gold in Tallinn two years ago among the U23s with 22.64, however the last fifty to sixty meters are missing, when she suffers the comeback of her opponents, starting from the Belgian Delphine Nkansa (23.31 ), from the Hungarian Boglarka Takacs (23.33) and from the Greek Polyniki Emmanouilidou (23.41). Same time trial for Kaddari and the fourth classified Talea Prepens (Germany) who precedes her by only four thousandths. Above, Idea Pieroni finds her best jump since 2020, or since – still a junior – she had climbed to 1.90 which revealed all her talent. The Tuscan, back to the wall, passes 1.87 on the third attempt and remains on the waterline to get on the podium. However, she greets the European Championship at 1.89 with three errors that place her in sixth place. A location better than Asia Tavernini, seventh, okay at 1.84 at the first attempt and unsuccessfully three centimeters higher: Cyprus gold at 1.91 with Elena Kulichenko’s clear path. In the 3000 hedges Caesar’s proof is to be appreciated Caiani, in turn seventh, with another substantial scissors to the personal best up to 8:43.74, five seconds less than the battery. The race remains compact up to three laps from the end, with the Friulian always in the middle of the group, then in the last thousand meters six of them leave and Caiani’s task, rather than chasing, becomes that of defending the position: this will be , in an excellent way, thanks to a courageous ending. Gold medal to Spain with Alejandro Quijada (8:28.91). Seventh place also for Matteo Oliver’s in the auction, 5.35 at the first and then three errors at 5.50.

