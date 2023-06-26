Italian Athletics Federation

June 26, 2023

After the blue triumph in Chorzow, the sprinter competes on Tuesday in the Czech Republic with Simbine, De Grasse and Fahnbulleh. Blacksmiths in weight, Sabbatini-Cavalli 1500, Barontini 800. LIVE TV Sky Sport

Not even the time to exult, rejoice, metabolize a historic success for Italian athletics, which is immediately back on track, with a prestigious appointment in the Gold calendar of the Continental Tour. There will be five Azzurri competing on Tuesday afternoon at the Golden Spike in Ostrava : one of them, Samuel Ceccarelli, was among the great protagonists of the blue triumph at the European team championships in Silesia. Just today, Monday, the blue sprinter of the Atletica Firenze Marathon reached the Czech Republic directly from Chorzow, on the eve of a new commitment in the 100 metres, aimed above all at finding ranking points to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest, but also continue in his open challenge with the big world leaders. Back from the double 10.13 of the Golden Gala (fifth) and of the EuroTeams (first), the European indoor champion of the 60m competes with other big shots such as the South African Akani Simbine fourth in Tokyo (already 9.92 in the season), the Canadians Andre De Grasse and Jerome Blake, the Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh. Start at 18.15, also entered by the Slovak Jan Volko and the Czechs Jan Veleba and Zdenek Stromsik.

There is Ostrava also for the other Azzurri Leonardo Blacksmiths (weight), Simon Barontini (800), Gaia Sabbatini and Ludovica Cavalli (1500), the latter in turn in the Italian team of Chorzow, convened as a reserve. Logically, Fausto Desalu (Fiamme Gialle) renounces the 200m after the stop due to a muscle problem in Poland. Fabbri (Aeronautics) is going through one of the best moments in terms of performance consistency: 21.73 in Florence, 21.18 in Bydgoszcz, 21.46 in Palermo and 21.81 in Pergine, just to mention the month of June . The cast is galactic, one above all the world record holder Ryan Crouser. But also the New Zealander Tom Walsh, the Egyptian Mostafa Hassan and the European patrol made up of the Czech Tomas Stanek, the Croatian Filip Mihaljevic, the Pole Michal Haratyk. In the 1500s it is practically an Ethiopian championship with the announced Diribe Welteji, Hirut Meshesha, Axumawit Embaye, Ayal Dagnachew. In this scenario, Sabbatini (Fiamme Azzurre) and Cavalli (Aeronautica) can exalt themselves: the first came close to success in Turku (4:03.88), the second improved in the 1500m at the Golden Gala (4:03.04) and reached 15:08.96 in the 5000 in Vienna. Barontini (Fiamme Azzurre) can consolidate Nancy’s good impressions (1:45.65) in a race without superstars. Stars that are not lacking in many other specialties, starting from the auction with the Martian Armand Duplantis (Sweden) up to the 100hs with the world record holder, the Nigerian Tobi Amusan.

LIVE – Ostrava’s Golden Spike will be broadcast live on Tuesday 27 June on Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena from 6pm to 8pm.

