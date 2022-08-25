Lending continues to grow, setback for equity with the exception of healthy real estate in the first half of 2022
by Alessia Maccaferri
The Italian crowdfunding is running, reaching a total collection of 1,129.80 million euros from 2014 to today, according to the data of the seventh report on Italian Crowdinvesting carried out by the homonymous Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano. In the last two years the sector had not been affected by the effects of the pandemic and, on the contrary, in some segments it had strengthened such as, for example, in ecommerce.
But now for the first time a setback emerges: in the face of a growth in …
See also Intel VisiON event may reveal new higher performance Core HX series notebook processors will be composed of 8 sets of P Core and 8 sets of E Core (177012)