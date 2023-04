What are the most caloric cuisines in the world? This is revealed by a study conducted by BonusFinder Italy which used Ahrefs as an analysis tool, focusing on the top three most popular dishes of each cuisine. For each dish identified, the nutritional value was calculated, i.e. the intake of calories, fat, salt and sugar content, using data from the BBC Good Food recipe website. Here are the most and least caloric cuisines in the world.