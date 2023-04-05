The Fiorentina he wins the first act of the semi-final of the Italian Cup, imposing himself 2-0 at the home of Cremonese and putting one foot in the final. The Italian’s team got the better of Ballardini’s after a less than brilliant start but with a goal in each half they closed the first leg with the Grigiorossi who had been down ten players since the 75th minute. The return challenge to the Franchi will be played on 27 April.

The first chance of the match in the 9th minute comes at the feet of Tsadjout who forces Terracciano to perform a miracle to remove the ball from the bottom corner, then the Viola monologue begins, first in the 13th minute with Cabral, who then scores in the 20th minute with a perfect header from a corner kick. The Viola then legitimize their advantage by creating another couple of chances. In the 29th minute Meité lost the ball in the penalty area, Ikoné caught Nico Gonzalez in the small box but the Argentine’s header was instinctively rejected by Sarr. The ball then remains there but Gonzalez himself fails to repeat it in the net. In the 30th minute another opportunity for Viola with Barak stealing the ball on the edge and serving the onrushing Biraghi, whose left-footed player from an excellent position ends very high over the crossbar.

At the beginning of the second half, Cremonese tries again. In the 51st minute, on the side of Ciofani, there is a pocket by Buonaiuto for Dessers who creates space for his right foot and hits the goal but Terracciano rejects the Nigerian’s shot. In the 60th minute Ballardini’s team was still dangerous with Dessers serving Buonaiuto alone in front of Terracciano but the grey-and-red number 10 first smoothed out sensationally with his left foot, then hit the away goalkeeper from close range. Fiorentina sinks again and doubles.

Dodò hits the area from the right, Cabral heads it at the far post where Sarr reaches out to remove it from the corner, then the ball returns to Cabral who kicks with a sure shot finding Aiwu’s opposition on the goal line with his hand. Intervention by the Var and the referee Mariani concedes a penalty and a red card to the Cremonese defender. Nico Gonzalez made no mistake from the spot by displacing Sarr. Cremonese doesn’t give up and tries again in the 78th minute with Dessers defending the ball in the area and serving Pickel who draws Afena-Gyan with a low shot in the center of the area. The ex Roma kicks with a sure shot with his right foot, however hitting Igor!. In the 88th minute Dessers was still dangerous but Terracciano was ready and didn’t take any risks, giving the Viola success.