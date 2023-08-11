Italian Cup: Genoa flies with a brace from Retegui, Thauvin drags Udinese. Bologna ok with Zirkzee | A league

Goals, emotions and several firsts. The 32nds of Italian Cup they do not betray and give a show a few days before the start of the A league. No sensational surprises, so Florian takes the cover Thauvin and Mateo retegui. The first, with a goal and a cinematic assist drags Udinese against the Catanzaro (4-1 the final), while the Italian-Argentine, at the first official with the shirt of Genoainflames the Ferraris in the very tight challenge won by 4-3 with the Modena. For the former Tiger, a goal after just 45 seconds of play and then another stamp in the second half. So the adventure in Liguria is off to a great start for him.
We said no surprise: too Frosinone e Bologna they got the better of respectively Pisa e Cesena. A of Francis an own goal from Canestrelli was enough, for Thiago Motta (who fielded Arnautovic from 1′) to sign Armor on startup and then Circus after a great game.
Four more matches scheduled for Saturday: Empoli-Cittadella, Bari-Parma, Verona-Ascoli e Cagliari-Palermo.
THE COUPLINGS
Bologna vs Verona-Ascoli
Lecce-Como vs Bari-Parma
Sassuolo-Cosenza vs. Spezia-Venice
Cagliari-Parma vs Udinese
Monza-Reggiana vs Genoa
Empoli-Cittadella vs Cremonese-Crotone
Salernitana-Ternana vs Sampdoria-Sudtirol
Frosinone vs Turin-Feralpi Salò