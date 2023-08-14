Italian Cup, Monza ko with Reggiana. Ok Sassuolo, Salernitana and Lecce

The editorial staff Sunday 13 August 2023, 8.43 pm

SALERNO – The Salernitana wins his match of the thirty-second final of the Italian Cup by beating the Arechi stadium Ternana per 1-0. The challenge was decided by a perfect free-kick on 7′ ​​by Antonio Candrevain the round of 32 Paulo Sousa’s team will face the winner of Sampdoria-Sud Tirol.

A narrow victory also for the Lecce which exceeds the As at Via del Mare thanks to the network of Almqvist at 27′. The Giallorossi of Robert D’Aversa if they will see it against the Parma in the next round. A challenge to his past for the Italian-German coach, coach of the ducals from 2016 to 2021.

Sensational Monza: Nesta’s Reggiana conquers the U-Power Stadium

After Empoli, 2-1 knockout against Cittadella, another surprise elimination, with the Monza who loses (2-1) at home against Reggiana. Yet at the U-Power Stadium the match for Palladino’s Brianza seemed to have started well, with ex Inter Danilo taking the lead in the 22nd minute D’Ambrosio. In the second half the guests overturned it thanks to Nardi and a penalty kick by Cigars. Nesta therefore signs a real miracle flying to the round of 32 where he will face against Genoa, victorious 4-3 over Modena.

Sassuolo ahead but with difficulty: 5-2 in Cosenza in extra time

At the San Vito-Luigi Marulla Stadium in Cosenza the Sassuolo wins for 5-2 after extra time detaching the pass for the round of 32 where he will face the winner of Spezia-Venice. Cosenza took the lead after 7′ thanks to Tutino’s penalty, but the Emilians managed to equalize in added time (49′) thanks to Eid. In the 78th minute the penalty converted by Pinamonti give the advantage to the guests and when the match seemed to be addressed Mazzocchi in the 91st minute he finds the goal that takes the game to extra time. In extra-time, Cosenza lost Calò (100′) and 105′ due to a second yellow card Ceide corrects in tap-in Volpato’s header after Micai’s beautiful but useless save. In the second overtime the rossoblùs raise the white flag with theMartino’s ‘own goal in the 114th minute’ and Mulattieri’s goal in the 118th minute.

