The danger of infections is growing one week after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. The alert, linked to the very high number of people still missing and presumably deceased, comes from the doctors of the Emergency and Urgent Medicine Society (Simeu) working in the field, while there are still cases of men, women and children rescued from the rubble.

“There is a risk of many potential infections, considering that basic services have completely disappeared and we still have many missing people under the rubble. Even if at the moment there is no news of active problems”, says Alessandro Coppa, emergency doctor urgency of Empoli, coordinator of the health team currently on a mission to Turkey on behalf of USAR Toscana and associated with Simeu. Now, he says, “I am in the city of Antioch, Hayat Province, and the situation is very compromised. For days, the only functioning hospital was more than an hour away by ambulance. We have major communication problems – including telephone and web – and transport. Furthermore, there is a shortage of resources: there is no petrol available and the population cannot access basic services”. The conditions in which to operate are difficult: “We support the work of the technical component of the Fire Brigade, and we are engaged in very long interventions, even 7-10 hours, in a complex context, of rubble. With very difficult environmental conditions The physical working conditions are demanding, we work with temperatures that drop in the afternoon and at night we are below zero. Think – says the doctor – what could be the condition of the people who survived the earthquake who camp next to the work sites, often warmed only by a blanket and a makeshift fire”. People, however, “have an incredible composure. Always willing to thank you or offer you what little they have, even if it’s just a little hot coffee”. And “there are really a lot of children – he continues – who are missing or have died. We have found several bodies”. In the meantime, the hopes of finding people still alive are dwindling: “Last Friday a Turkish team found the father and a child of a few years alive. A miracle”.

Sara Montemerani, Emergency Medicine doctor at San Donato in Arezzo and member of the USAR Toscana and Simeu team, was also on the field. It is located with the Fire Department in Antioch, Hatay district. The work is incessant, she says, and the hope is not extinguished. The strongest moment? “Saving the life of a colleague, a nursing student, who remained under the rubble for more than 48 hours, was certainly the most significant experience. His crying when he saw us paid off all the nine hours of work needed to free him”. The concerns, however, now go to the risks associated with the time factor: “The danger of infections increases progressively in the days following the disaster. The next few weeks – concludes the doctor – will also be challenging on this front”.