Italian GDP on the rise, +0.6% in the first quarter of 2023











31 maggio 202310:16

Visco: “Italy out of crisis and pandemic better than expected. Everyone must contribute against inflation”. Inflation slows down with energy, at 7.6% in May









-afp Il Italian GDP grows in the first quarter of 2023, recording a +0,6% compared to the previous quarter and a +1,9% compared to the same period of 2022. The data State it is better than forecasts, which indicated cyclical growth of 0.5% and trend growth of 1.8%. In the light of the quarterly data, the acquired GDP growth for 2023 (i.e. the one that would be obtained if the change were zero in the following three quarters), is +0.9%, with an improvement of 0.1 percentage points compared to April (when it was +0.8%).

Final consumption and gross fixed investments Compared to the previous quarter (which closed with a setback at -0.1%), between January and March all the main aggregates of domestic demand increased, with growth of 0.7% in national final consumption and 0 .8% of gross fixed investments.

Import-export Imports and exports decreased by 1% and 1.4%, respectively. National demand net of inventories, Istat explains, contributed +0.7 percentage points to GDP growth: +0.3 for consumption by households and private social institutions, +0.2 for gross fixed investments and +0.2 for public administration expenditure.

Change in inventories and net foreign demand Conversely, both the change in inventories and net foreign demand contributed negatively to the change in GDP, both by -0.1 percentage points. There are positive cyclical trends in value added in industry and services, which grew by 0.2% and 0.8% respectively, and stagnation in agriculture.

Inflation slows down with energy, at 7.6% in May Meanwhile, according to preliminary Istat estimates, inflation is slowing down in May. The national consumer price index for the entire community, gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and 7.6% on an annual basis, from +8.2% in April. The deceleration – which brings the rate back to the levels seen in March – is primarily due to the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from +26.6% to +20.5%) and, to a lesser extent of processed food (+14.0% to +13.4%). The harmonized index increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 8.1% on an annual basis (from +8.7% in April).

Visco: “GDP will increase by around 1% in 2023” “For 2023, the forecasts available today converge on an increase in the product of around 1%”. This was stated by the governor of Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, according to whom “in dealing with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, as well as in exiting the pandemic, the Italian economy has shown a comforting ability to react”. The governor observes in our economy “encouraging signs that must be strengthened, overcoming those delays that still prevent our economy from fully deploying its potential”.

“Italy out of crisis and pandemic better than expected” “The pandemic hit the country when it had not yet fully recovered from the damage inflicted by a double crisis, when the slow and fragmented introduction of the necessary reforms was still struggling to untie the knots holding back our development. But Italy has overcome this third very serious crisis, as well as the energy shock following the Russian aggression in Ukraine, better than we expected”, Visco said, adding that this “now requires us to strengthen our international positioning”.

“Everyone must contribute against inflation” For the governor of Bank of Italy, “the return of inflation to levels in line with the target will be faster and cheaper if everyone – businesses, workers and governments – contributes to this end, reinforcing the effectiveness of the indispensable yet balanced normalization monetary”. For monetary policy, according to Visco, “the orientation must continue to be defined so as to guarantee a gradual, but not slow, return of inflation towards the target. It is therefore important to keep the monetary response straight, but with the gradualness necessary for the still not dissipated uncertainty”.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/economia” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_economia_il-pil-italiano-in-rialzo-0-6-nel-primo-trimestre-del-2023_65461025-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”economia”,”il-pil-italiano-in-rialzo-0-6-nel-primo-trimestre-del-2023_65461025-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“economia”,”amp”] }}”>

Related







data from the national statistical institute















“HIGH DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY”







news last-news“>



Latest arrivals of Economy {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}



