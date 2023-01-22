Home Health Italian Headache Study Society: Iannacchero (Pugliese Ciaccio) new regional coordinator
Italian Headache Study Society: Iannacchero (Pugliese Ciaccio) new regional coordinator

Italian Headache Study Society: Iannacchero (Pugliese Ciaccio) new regional coordinator

The Calabrian regional assembly of SISC, the Italian Headache Study Society, met at the THotel in Lamezia Terme to elect the 2023-24 board. The new regional coordinator Rosario is part of it Iannacchero (photo above Ao Pugliese-Ciaccio Catanzaro), the deputy Michele Trimboli (Ao Mater Domini Catanzaro); Roberta secretary Ambrosio, ASP Cosenza; the members Dr. Fortunata Tripods, Asp Reggio Calabria; carmel mastering Asp Vibo Valentia, Katia Roughly (developmental age headaches) Ao Pugliese-Ciaccio Catanzaro and dr. Francis Corasaniti (general medicine) Asp Catanzaro. The objective of the regional coordination will be to improve the qualitative aspects of assistance to the headache patient in Calabria.

In fact, despite the importance of the clinical and socio-economic impact of high-frequency and chronic migraine syndromes, it is still a misunderstood and underestimated pathology. In fact, patients need a new management model that improves their overall conditions, through taking charge and timely planning of interventions through effective intercommunication between the health professionals involved (pharmacists, general practitioners, cephalologists and neurologists).

After several decades, the Calabria region has recently finally adopted three DCA decrees (9/2016, 21/2022 and 195/2022) which aim to ensure quick and easy access for headache patients to the regional system , mainly thanks to the new drugs on the market, monoclonal antibodies. Among the current main criticalities in the management of the headache patient have emerged the poor awareness and ability to accept the disease and the inability to describe the problem to pharmacists and general practitioners.

Even taking charge of the headache patient encounters various problems such as limited time available for screening the case and the consequent partial classification of the patient. Finally, even the long waiting lists cause delays that lead patients to pharmaceutical abuse, long if not disabling suffering or extreme recourse to emergency rooms to then access headache centres.

