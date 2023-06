“Almost all the regions with the worst health performances are also those where the shortage of nurses is greatest”. The shortage is low or absent, for example, in Veneto, in Bolzano and Trento, which obtained the best result in the Crea Sanità analysis, “while it is very high in Calabria, Campania, Puglia, Sicily and in general in all the Regions with worst performances”, observes the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (Fnopi)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook