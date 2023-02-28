An apartment on fire, a man and a woman with no escape from the fire, rescued and then died soon after. And a man suspected of a double crime, of nationality to…

An apartment on fire, a man and a woman with no escape from the fire, rescued and then died soon after. And a man suspected of a double crime, apparently of Italian nationality. These are the three elements on which the investigators are working, who are trying to understand what happened in Stuttgart, in a building on Wilehlm Geiger Platz. “The Anti-Crime Department is investigating the case and the investigations are underway,” Stefan Widmann, spokesman for the Stuttgart police, told ANSA. “The dynamics are still absolutely unclear,” he adds, confirming the detention of a suspect intercepted with two knives in his hand in front of the building where the fire had broken out.

Germany, Italian kills two people with stab wounds

The Bild reports that the arrested person is of Italian nationality, but the police for now do not confirm and avoid every detail. “What we can say for the moment is that there was a fire in an apartment, two people were found inside: a 32-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, who died after being rescued,” he explained. . «Then a man was intercepted, in front of the building of the fire, with two knives in his hand. And he was stopped », he added. When asked about the identity of the suspect, who according to Bild is a 45-year-old Italian, the police replied: “We can’t confirm anything, not even the nationality.” Nor would it be clear, for now, what the relationship was between the two victims and the arrested person. The two, initially rescued and rescued by the firefighters, later died in hospital: unfortunately there was nothing they could do for them. According to the first reconstructions of the investigators, the agents who arrived on the spot found the 45-year-old blocking their way, right in front of the apartment building on fire.

Before the arrest, shots were also fired by the police, but the man, subsequently neutralized and arrested, was not injured. The firefighters who intervened in the fire, tamed and extinguished the blaze. According to Axel Springer’s tabloid, it would have been an Italian who would have stabbed the two victims and set the house on fire. Bild also says that right next to the building there is a small Italian café, which has now been closed for at least six months. No one, concludes the newspaper, can explain the reason for the drama that has upset the rich city of Baden-Wuerttemberg. In Bramsche near Osnabrueck, in Lower Saxony, however, the attempted murder of a sixteen-year-old is being investigated, for which an 81-year-old, also Italian, was arrested who allegedly shot at the young man not far from an elementary school, injuring himself seriously. The fact happened in the early hours of the morning and according to the investigations, the two knew each other. Both were then transferred to the hospital.

