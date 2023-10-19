Italian Man with Criminal Record Arrested for Possession of Cocaine in Milan Drug Bust

Italian Man Arrested in Milan for Drug Possession and Dealing

Milan – In a shocking turn of events, a 33-year-old man from Italy with a criminal record was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Milan on charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute. The arrest took place after the man was found in possession of 15 doses of cocaine.

The arrest was made by the agents of the VI section of the flying squad, headed by Marco Calì and Michele Scarola. They spotted the suspect at a tram stop on Viale Certosa around 6pm. The man was seen carrying a bag on his shoulder and appeared to be looking around while talking on his cell phone.

After finishing his phone call, the 33-year-old moved to via Traiano where he entered a car driven by a 50-year-old individual. The car then proceeded to via Arona. It was at this point that the police intervened and stopped the driver, who immediately admitted to purchasing three doses of cocaine.

Law enforcement officers then proceeded to check the 33-year-old suspect as well. To their surprise, they discovered 12 additional doses of cocaine, totaling 4.28 grams, hidden in the cap of a water bottle inside his gym bag. After this discovery, the suspect was promptly handcuffed.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the community, as the suspect’s criminal record only serves to further deepen concerns about drug-related activities in the area. The police are now working to uncover any possible connections the suspect may have had and if he was part of a larger drug ring operating in Milan and its surrounding areas.

The swift action taken by the Milan police department and the successful arrest of the suspect is being lauded as a significant step forward in the battle against drug trafficking in the city. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts being made by law enforcement to keep the city safe and to eliminate drug-related activities.

The suspect now faces charges for possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, which carries severe penalties under Italian law. He will be detained as the investigation continues and will await his day in court.

Local residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The police have assured the public that they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the community by cracking down on illegal drug activities.

