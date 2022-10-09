news-txt”>

Italian women give birth after the age of 30, on average at 33, and the excessive use of caesarean section continues even if there are signs of slowing down.

Excluding the caesarean sections now almost all the fathers (95.4%) attend the birth. This is the picture that comes from the annual report of the Ministry of Health on the Childbirth Assistance Certificate (CeDAP), relating to 2021 in 364 birth points. 88% of women prefer public facilities and 62.8% of births take place in structures with high volumes of activity, over 1000 births per year. In 2.9 pregnancies out of 100, women have resorted to assisted fertilization.