Italian nurses in Norway: 3500 euros per month, flights and accommodation

Norway recruits Italian nurses and even “options immediately” the best students. Dozens of tempting offers – reports Nursing Up, the National Nurses Union – are arriving these days from the land of the fjords, through a well-known Spanish recruitment agency.

Salaries of up to 3500 euros net, excluding bonuses, in many cases also paid rent and bills, paid flights from Italy and permanent contracts for opportunities that represent real choices for life. But it didn’t end here. In order to have our professionals, Norway also accepts third-year nursing students.

Norway is not alone, many offers also come from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “The Norwegian public health service, in particular through a Spanish international agency based in Alicante, with which we have started close contacts in recent hours, puts opportunities on the scales that would seem really difficult to refuse”, writes the union.

The union: more aggressive offers

“What we can see, without any exaggeration, begins Antonio DePalmaNational President of the Up Nursing National Union of Nurses, is above all the fact that in recent times job offers from abroad are actually evolving, and for the highly coveted Italian professionals they have become decidedly “more aggressive” and above all really difficult to refuse for one of our young nursing graduates.

We are faced, continues De Palma, with a real open hunt for nurses in our home that has been going on for some years, with a dangerous hemorrhage of professionals that our institutions are in no way able to stem through alternative valorization plans.

Professionals from many countries

After Switzerland, after the Middle East, international recruitment agencies are now concentrating on careful selections to further raise the level of the already flourishing healthcare system in Northern Europe, choosing among the best professionals from other countries. Among these, Italy has an important role also due to the solidity of the study path which – they underline – has few equals in the healthcare context of the Old Continent. Even more so if the nurse has a specialization course such as a master’s degree and perhaps for a few years has already experienced “in the field” the complex and demanding reality of home care professionals in Italian public health.

Knowledge of the language is not required

The Norwegian public health service is currently offering between 2800 and 3500 euros net per month: of course, the cost of living is high in cities like Oslo and Bergen, but in some cases, as the heads of the agencies tell us, there are even rent and bills paid, almost always at least in the first few months.

The contracts are all permanent, says De Palma, and there is no longer any obligation to know the complex basics of Norwegian, at least not immediately.

Let us therefore imagine that the Italian professional must obviously immediately immerse himself in local language courses, but will only do so once he has arrived on site. In the selection process to find a job in Norwegian public health, in fact, “no specific linguistic knowledge is required”,

37.5 hours per week

It doesn’t end here, insists De Palma. The basic salary does not include rewards and bonuses, you work on average 37.5 hours a week, you are paid for the flight from Italy to reach cities like Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim, but there is an incredible news that we learn in the contents of all the announcements, and there are dozens of them, in the last few days, from Norway. The selections even include young people in their third year of nursing.

In 3 years 7000 nurses have left

Naturally we are trying to delve deeper into the issue, but we do not exclude the fact that countries like Norway could soon “option” our best students, follow them until they complete their studies, just to have them work for them. But if our young graduate students go to work in Norway, who will remain to serve Italian citizens? In the last three years, concludes De Palma, as many as 7 thousand Italian nurses have left our country. And remember how in a few days, on December 5th, “tired and worn out like never before, they will fold their arms in a strike that unites our protest with that of some doctors’ unions. All this while Europe “is fishing with both hands “even opening the selections to our best students who have not yet graduated”.

