Getting cancer can be very expensive, not only for the “physical” and psychological price, but also in cash. On average, every Italian cancer patient pays out 1,841 euros each year from your bank account, both to receive health services that should be paid for by the regional health services, and for travel from one’s city of residence. This is what emerges from the data collected for a survey published in The European Journal of Health Economics, promoted by the Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology (Favo), and presented this morning at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome. Experts call it financial toxicity: the problem, unfortunately, is not new, but it is certainly more and more serious. So much so that the number of studies documenting it is growing and that it is being talked about more and more often.

The bankruptcy alarm coming from the United States Economic hardship and inequalities in access to care were, in fact, the central theme of both World Cancer Day 2022 and the last annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). «The economic difficulties caused by a tumor are an increasingly present phenomenon also in our country – he explains Francesco Perrone, president-elect of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and director of the Clinical Trials Unit of the Pascale National Cancer Institute of Naples, one of the leading Italian experts on the subject -. Especially in the United States, where there is no universal healthcare system like ours but everything passes through the health insurance (inaccessible to millions of less well-off Americans), inequalities are growing between those who can afford to pay for the best therapies and those who cannot (also due to the impact that the disease has on work and the expenses of the entire family). And there's more: young adults use crowdfunding, a form of collective financing, to raise the money needed for treatment, but then suffer shame and embarrassment». Not a few patients even decide to give up the treatments cancer patients, thus preventing the disease from leading them to bankruptcy and ruining the life prospects of the whole family. If the problem is already widespread in America, should we expect, as often happens on other fronts, that the US will anticipate what will happen sooner or later here too?

Where 1,800 euros are spent «Thanks to the health system in Italy, the costs of therapies are “covered”, but even here, those who fall ill often have to face a series of even very significant extra expenses, to which must be added a decrease in revenue due to the drop in productivity and repercussions on work – replies Perrone -. I am more and more people who fall ill with cancer and also end up having financial difficulties, due to “stricter” medical expenses, transport to reach the hospital and accommodation, up to the need for domestic helpers and carers. And to be eroded is not only the Bank account of the person directly concerned, because the problems affect the entire family nucleus, also involving those who assist him: spouses, children, brothers and sisters, in primis». As confirmed by this latest Italian study, the item that seems to have the greatest impact on the expenses incurred directly by patients is that relating toi diagnostic tests (reported by 51.4% of the interviewees, for an average of almost 260 euros per year). Following: the cost of the means of transport (45.1%, almost 260 euros), le specialistic examinations following the diagnosis (28.9%, 126 euros), the purchase of drugs non-oncological (28.5%, 124 euros) and expenses foraccommodation far from one’s residence (26.7%, 226 euros). Without forgetting nutritional advice, prostheses and wigs, home care, psychological support and rehabilitation, which remains a “luxury” for a few, but is a necessity for almost all patients.

The difficulties of the NHS «From the Italian statistics it emerged that about a quarter of the patients complained of financial hardship related to the disease and its treatment – emphasizes Francesco De Lorenzo, president of Favo and Aimac -. Once again the work of the world of oncological volunteering, with its own structures and means, but thanks to the traditional alliance with the Institutes of Hospitalization and Treatment of a Scientific Character, has highlighted with this research problems that weigh on the life of oncological patients. Patients are aware that long waits have a heavy impact on diagnostic delays and they find themselves forced to resort to the private sector to overcome them, by paying visits and exams that the NHS is not currently able to ensure in a timely manner to all those who need it. The situation has worsened over the years and the hope is that these data will convince political decision-makers to intervene immediately, to avoid that the weakest sections of the population are paying the price for these dysfunctions». "The SSN represents a great heritage, which allows citizens to continue to have access to treatment more and better than in many other countries – says Perrone -. It is a heritage which needs to be defended, but also strengthened where inefficiencies and deficiencies are identified. Its correct functioning is directly connected to the possibility of treating cancer patients in the best possible way».