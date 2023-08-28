Italian Researchers Investigate the Pirola Variant: What We Know About its Symptoms and Concerns

Italian Researchers Study New Pirola Variant of SARS-CoV-2, Reassure About Its Symptoms

Italian researchers have turned their attention to the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as Pirola, in their latest study. Massimo Ciccozzi, the head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of Campus Bio-Doctor from Rome, along with Fabio Scarpa from the University of Sassari, recently published their findings on this variant in the Journal Medical Virology.

Ciccozzi explained that the Pirola variant has been brought to the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO) because it has been identified in various countries without any clear epidemiological link. However, he reassured that the variant seems to stand on its own in each nation where it has been isolated.

The researchers analyzed the mutations of the Pirola variant and found two notable ones. One mutation is the same as the one found in the now-extinct Delta variant. The other mutation is typical of the Wuhan strain, which was the original variant of SARS-CoV-2.

While there is an ongoing dispute among scientists about the potential severity of the Pirola variant, Ciccozzi believes that it does not seem to be a more contagious or pathogenic infection compared to others. However, he emphasizes the need to keep all variants under control and not let our guard down. The study highlights the importance of continued monitoring and research on this and other variants.

As of now, there is no evidence that the Pirola variant causes more severe illnesses. The typical symptoms of COVID-19, such as high fever, cough, runny nose, and loss of sense of taste or smell, are also associated with this variant. No deaths related to the Pirola variant have been reported.

The WHO emphasizes the need for better surveillance, sequencing, and reporting of COVID-19 cases to understand the impact of the Pirola variant as the virus continues to circulate and evolve.

While the Arturo and Eris variants remain the most widespread, cases linked to the Pirola variant, classified as Ba.2.86, are increasing. The WHO reports that as of August 23, there have been 9 sequences of Ba.2.86 reported in 5 countries: 3 in Europe, 1 in Africa, and 1 in the Americas.

Concerns about the Pirola variant have also been raised by US scientist Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California. Topol highlights the hypermutated nature of the Ba.2.86 variant with more than 35 mutations and amino acid changes compared to the target of the current vaccine. He calls for a variant-proof vaccine to tackle the evolving variants.

The Ba.2.86 variant has been reported in Israel, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, South Africa, and Switzerland. Public health experts warn of rampant evolution of variants and expect autumn waves of COVID-19. They stress the importance of prioritizing public health over public relations in dealing with the virus.

