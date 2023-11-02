Italian Scientists Make Breakthrough in Slowing Progression of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Italian Scientists Make Breakthrough in Pancreatic Cancer Research

Italian scientists are at the forefront of groundbreaking research that offers hope for the future of treating pancreatic adenocarcinoma. A study published in Nature identified a mechanism that fuels tumor growth, providing a new therapeutic target to slow the progression of the disease. The research was conducted by the San Raffaele Institute of Milan, the Telethon Institute of Gene Therapy, and the Vita e Salute University, in collaboration with several other institutions including universities in Turin, Verona, and Shanghai.

The study highlights the alliance between a particular type of immune cells called IL-1beta+ macrophages and aggressive tumor cells associated with inflammation, which promotes the growth of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Macrophages, part of the innate immune system, typically protect tissues. However, in the case of tumors, they are reprogrammed and contribute to disease progression. The discovery of their alliance with tumor cells presents an opportunity to target them and potentially change the situation.

In addition to compromised immune systems hampering the effectiveness of immunotherapies, pancreatic cancer has a strong inflammatory component. This is particularly relevant since inflammation is known to be a risk factor for neoplastic development. The findings from this research can help inform strategies to intervene and target inflammation in pancreatic cancer treatment.

To identify the immune cells involved, the research required advanced technologies, analytical work, and collaboration between different disciplines such as genetics and bioinformatics. The molecular identikit of thousands of cells taken from pancreatic cancer patients was obtained, leading to the identification of a subgroup of macrophages specialized in making tumor cells aggressive. The research now aims to break this alliance by separating macrophages from tumor cells.

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Its aggressive nature, rapid spread to nearby tissues, difficulty in early diagnosis, resistance to standard chemotherapy, and tendency to recur make it challenging to treat. Surgery is currently the best chance for a cure when the tumor is still localized. However, personalized treatment options such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and other targeted therapies are considered based on individual cases.

This breakthrough in pancreatic cancer research offers hope for improved treatment options and brings us one step closer to finding a cure for this devastating disease. The collaboration between Italian scientists and international institutions has paved the way for future advancements in the field.

