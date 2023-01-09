by Gabriella Scrimieri

09 GEN – Dear Director,

often looking at our house we have so much to say and so much to recriminate. Surely over the years the Italian healthcare has suffered very strong repercussions, but we cannot forget that, thanks to the Law of 23 December 1978, n. 833, the National Health Service was established and with it the concept of health understood as a fundamental right of the individual and the interest of the community.

The Italian healthcare system is a universal system, one of the best in the world and from which other countries have taken their cue over the years. What does Universalistic System mean? A system through which health services are guaranteed to all citizens, without distinction of individual, social and income conditions. Furthermore, the SSN is based on the principle of equality, that is: all citizens have the right to the same services with equal needs. This Law has also obtained various effects, not only positive, in fact, conflicts have developed between the State and the Regions, caused by a serious lack of “health” culture due to poor planning, absence of minimum standards of assistance (so much so that some Regions created an exaggerated number of health facilities, generating further deficits), a reimbursement mechanism at the bottom of the list that was in no way functional to containing and managing costs. Aspects so strongly negative that they then pushed the Government, between 1992 and 1993, to launch two legislative decrees (502/1992 and 517/1993) which took the name of second health reform.

What did Law 502 of 1992 bring about?

Definitely correctives, designed to contain waste, while still guaranteeing health care for all citizens. Hospitals have been transformed into companies and a greater “market” orientation has developed, but also the creation of departments, the distribution of responsibilities to the regions, and finally the regionalization of health services. After the advent of this law, the regions can rely on the state for their deficits, therefore, the responsibilities fall only on the governance of the single company. From now on, the Region body has every interest in the observance and care of the economic accounts of the regional health service provided to citizens, because it is politically responsible for it. Furthermore, Law 502 also designs new financing models for national and regional healthcare. All this through the National Health Plan, which established the Essential Levels of Assistance, defines, on the basis of the needs of citizens and the available resources (derived from general taxation), an economic plan to distribute a weighted per capita share to the regions. The Region, following its own regional health plan, distributes these resources to companies. In the event of requests to replenish the deficits by companies, the regions can make use of financing instruments such as the use of their own economic resources and IRAP healthcare contributions, in addition to the direct income of the structures (tickets).

Now a comparison with other countries is useful, where some guarantees are not so obvious.

I give the example of an Italian woman who moved to the United Kingdom for several years for work. “In the United Kingdom, the indication for surgery (in my case for an umbilical hernia) or for consultation with a specialist is always mediated by the general practitioner who sends the request for a specialist visit to the computer system. The patient receives an email that she must register for, which opens up the options of choosing the hospital in your area where you want to go. Book your appointment online, the specialist doctor will carry out the visit and put you on the operating list. For my surgery, which was not urgent in pre-covid times, I waited about 5 months”.

“At this point, they call you for the pre-operative access which consists of a meeting with the surgeon, the anesthetist and the pre-operative tests which, in the absence of specific pathologies, consist of a urine test and a blood culture for the search for MRSA (methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus) and prevent carriers from bringing this infection into the hospital. On the day of the operation (mine was scheduled for the early afternoon) I was welcomed in a day hospital facility, I was given a chair, I changed into a room shirt, I finished signing some administrative paperwork and I waited for my turn together with other patients of the day. About two hours late I am taken to the ward, they find me a venous access, anesthetize me and I wake up after about 1 hour and a half in the ward. In the UK, wards are almost never single/double rooms but in aisles divided by mobile partitions”.

“As therapy I have a saline drip and I am given a jug of water which I attack immediately knowing that after 2 hours I would be discharged. In fact, in pre-hospitalization they ask you if you have an adult at home who can take care of you in the post-operative period and if so, the hospitalization is in day hospital even if the surgery is carried out at 5 in the afternoon and under general anesthesia. After about an hour the drip and the jug of water are finished, I’m still a bit weak and dizzy but ready to be discharged. There is no medical discharge nor a discharge letter, so I ask at least to speak to a doctor who can give me some information on the outcome of the operation”.

“With long insistence, and after about an hour, I have the opportunity to speak with a junior doctor who was in the room and who, upon questioning, informs me that they had inserted a mesh of about 4 cm. At this point I am greeted (and then discharged) with a blister pack of painkillers and a box of laxatives in case of need. End of experience. I have not received any follow-up calls or any discharge letter, information also missing from my general practitioner. The system only shows that I performed an umbilical hernia operation”. This testimony highlights a highly proceduralized and computerized system, very little/no relationship with the patient, neither medical nor nursing, no written communication, nor reports and therefore fewer disputes, given that the patient lacks basic information, zero even for pre-operative examinations and no follow-up visits.

This experience certainly raises some reflections. It is our Italian health system that is too expensive and not very rational, but still very careful in guaranteeing assistance to all citizens, even non-Italians and residents abroad, or else, it is the other countries that are exaggeratedly careful and guaranteed from one point from an economic point of view but not very functional for the user?

The conclusions are up to you

Gabriella Scrimieri

Master’s Degree in Nursing Sciences

09 January 2023

