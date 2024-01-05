Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 5 January 2024

Negative trend for luxury sector stocks. At MidCap, Saras’ decline stands out. Traders await US employment numbers.

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets consolidate in negative territory in the last session of the week, after the diffusion of the inflation data in Europe and Italy. Now traders await US employment numbers.

At 2.15 pm FTSEMib it lost 0.56% to 30,235 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 30,130 points and a maximum of 30,323 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 0.6%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.05%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-1,11%).

Il bitcoin it returned to 44,000 dollars (just over 40,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund is confirmed above 165 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which exceeded 3.85% and 3.8%.

L’euro consolidates above $1.09.

The titles of banking sector remain in the spotlight.

On the rise Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+0,97% a 3,347 euro).

Negative trend for luxury sector stocks. Brunello Cucinelli e Moncler they lose 1.8% and 0.99% respectively.

More sales up STM (-1,97%).

The decline of stands out Sara’s (-6,62% a 1,509 euro). From internal dealing communications released by Borsa Italiana we learn that between 11 and 29 December 2023 the shareholder Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited sold 16.74 million shares of the refining company listed on MidCap at a weighted average price of 1.6235 euros. The share sold by the partner represents 1.76% of Saras’ capital.