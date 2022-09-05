Turn the Italian Tech Weekon 29 and 30 September, at the OGR of Turin; and from today you can book your online invitation subject to availability.

Why do this? Because it’s the largest Italian event on innovation, technology and startups. The numbers say it: more than 150 speakers from all over the world; eight plenary sessions; ten thematic panels; sixteen masterclasses to learn innovation from the protagonists; three major competitions held for the first time within the Italian Tech Week (the Gammadonna award, the PNI “Startup of the Year” award and the business angel of the year award from the Investors Club); and a special debate with the protagonists who have contributed to making Italy over the past ten years a country where it is a little less difficult to make a successful startup. Finally, next to the four stages, an “expo” area where to discover and test new technologies and admire an exhibition of digital art.

In short, an event not to be missed and to be there just register here.

Absolute protagonists (here all the speakers) the innovators, those who are trying to improve the future with technology. The star will be Stripe’s co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison who will close the session on the 30th morning by talking with John Elkannafter the co-founders of three hugely successful European startups, Bitpanda, GoStudent and Swappie, and the European Commissioner Thierry Breton.

The opening plenary session on 29 September. He starts with Francesca Bria, president of CDP’s National Innovation Fund; then the president of Exor Seeds Diego Piacentini; Dealroom administrator Yoram Wijngaarde with the task of documenting the growth of the Italian ecosystem compared to those of the rest of Europe. And then three great success stories: from San Francisco Loris Degioanni (Sysdig); from London Francesco Simoneschi (Truelayer); and from Milan Simone Mancini (Scalapay).

In the afternoon, on the stage of Fucine we start again with Tech4Good, or the stories of people using technology to improve the world. Immediately the head of the National Agency for Cybesecurity Roberto Baldoni; then the Afghan Roya Mahboob, who founded a robotics school for girls in her country; Anna Petrova from Ukraine, who heads the Ukrainian Startup Association; the Bosnian Admir Masic who created a platform to give all refugees MIT education where he teaches; and then Alberto Parrella who works at Twitter to study mechanisms that improve the quality of conversations; and Massimo Moretti who in Romagna, using space technologies, is building a prototype of a completely self-sufficient house.

The 30th afternoon closes with the stories of the more distant future. After the introduction of the science fiction writer Ada Palmer, space for Sergio Savaresi who at the Milan Polytechnic created the fastest self-driving car in the world; Giuseppe Cataldo, who at NASA is involved in preventing alien invasions; Stefano Buono, who is building the first plant for a new type of nuclear energy; Simone Severini, who leads the Amazon quantum computer; Peter Ternstrom who created a drone that aims to change the way we travel; finally Serena Tabacchi who will take us to the new frontiers of digital art and Christian Cantamessa who will explore the future of multiverses.

All this on the big stage of Fucine. Meanwhile, in the Duomo, space for debates on artificial intelligencespazio, metaverso, manufacturing, climate tech, gaming, influencers, education, mobility, NFT, education e sport tech.

In one of the two “tracks” of OGR, the Italian Tech Academy di Talent Garden (which will start with the first courses in autumn), will curate sixteen masterclasses of 50 minutes each in which as many “great masters” will give interactive lessons to explain their profession.

It’s not over. On the stage of OGR tech four major events. Preview already on 28, with the annual event of the Investors’ Club. On the 29th morning, space for 30 early-stage startups (i.e. recently started), selected by Cristiano Seganfreddo and by the 2031 team with which Italian Tech organizes the Italian Tech Award in December. In the afternoon, the communities of Italian Tech Alliance, Innov Up and Endeavor will be on stage. On the 30th morning the highly anticipated GammaDonna award, for the best startup led by a woman; and in the afternoon “the startup of the year” chosen by the network of university accelerators and incubators of the National Innovation Award.

Finally, two special sessions dedicated to the future of Italy again on the Fucine stage, on the 30th: the floor to the innovation managers of many large companies who will unveil their plans; keynote by Nerio Alessandri and Alec Ross and two fire side chats not to be missed, the first with the Deputy Director General of the Bank of Italy Alessandra Perrazzelli, and the second with the inventor of the microchip Federico Faggin.

The surprises are not over, but we are already revealing the first one today. On the afternoon of the 29th, talk on the future of music with Manuel Agnelli who converses with Ernesto Assante.

In short, to participate in the Italian Tech Week 2022, discover the innovators who are improving our future and being protagonist of changejust book a place, free of charge, at the OGR in Turin, on 29 and 30 September. By clicking here.