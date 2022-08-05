A few minutes to present your startup to the Italian investor community. It is one of the initiatives of the Italian Tech Week in Turin, the two-day event organized by the Gedi Group dedicated to innovation. Early stage startups will be given the opportunity to get on one of the stages dedicated to the event to be held on 29 and 30 September next and from there they will be able to talk to investors, entrepreneurs, startup founders, business angels, managers of the main incubators and Italian accelerators.

How to register your startup

Thirty startups will be selected. To participate in the selection you must send an email to the address [email protected] with a video pitch of up to one minute and a presentation of your company of up to eight pages. Applications will be open from today to 5 September propssimo. Those who pass the first selection will be able to make themselves known and participate in the selection of the Italian Tech & 2031 Award, the prize of prizes that will be awarded in Milan by the end of the year to the best Italian early stage startup.

New speakers announced. There is the EU Commissioner Breton

Meanwhile, the list of speakers is getting longer. After the announcement of the first 5 international guests, the list of names is enriched with new leading personalities from the world of innovation. Between these:

Thierry Breton European Commissioner for the Internal Market;

European Commissioner for the Internal Market; There’s Palmer assistant professor of the University of Chicago;

assistant professor of the University of Chicago; Simone Severini quantum computing director di Amazon Web Service;

quantum computing director di Amazon Web Service; Giuseppe Cataldo head of back planetary protection per la Nasa;

head of back planetary protection per la Nasa; Paulina Tenner head of back planetary protection per la Nasa;

head of back planetary protection per la Nasa; Yoram Vineyard Founder of Dealroom.co;

Founder of Dealroom.co; Sergio Savaresi Full Professor at the Politecnico di Milano, head of PoliMove;

Full Professor at the Politecnico di Milano, head of PoliMove; Serena TabacchiDirector and Co-founder del Museum of Contemporary Digital Art (MoCDA)

For information: [email protected]